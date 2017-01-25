Из жизни
 
Ставшая ветеринаром бывшая модель из Польши прославилась в сети

Жительница Польши, которая ранее работала моделью, но переквалифицировалась в ветеринара, прославилась с социальных сетях. Об этом пишет New York Post.

27-летняя Наталия Строковская (Natalia Strokowska) приобрела более 15 тысяч подписчиков на ее странице в Instagram после того, как начала публиковать снимки с нуждающимися в помощи животными. Отмечается, что доход от модельного бизнеса помог девушке оплатить занятия по медицине.

«К сожалению, манекенщицы часто становятся жертвами стереотипов. Я хотела доказать, что могу совместить съемки со своими занятиями медициной и стать ветеринаром», — сказала Строковская. Также девушка гордится, что пропагандирует собственным примеров естественную красоту, а не популярные сейчас пластические операции и редактирование снимков в Photoshop.

Blue Monday. Maybe you won't believe but it's me just before my 20th Birthday. I was posing a photographer, we did this analog square-format session in the old flat in the Sopot city and this cat just jumped on the sofa in the last moment before the shot. Yes, I feel a bit blue today. I miss sun so much. Luckily soon I am going on holidays. Do you have the feeling that analog photography says more than 1000 words? The song for today that I have from someone who is deep in my heart: Sampha - Indecision. And what do you listen to today? Photo: Tom Latzky #bluemonday #monday #mood #girl #photo#analogphotography #analog #cat #catsofinstagram #catsagram #kitty #model #polishgirl #instagirl #sad #melancholy #sopot #polish #poland #instadaily #bw #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #silence #animalsofinstagram #life #polishmodel #modelka #girls #model #modelling

Фото опубликовано @vetnolimits

How far can you go in reaching your aims? How easy it is to resign from sports, friends, private life, eating good, enjoying life? Sadly many of my colleagues do and this is a straight way to emotional burnout. Enjoy little things and celebrate your success. Stay classy and take care of yourself. We all are very busy, but I can find time for myself. It's a matter of reprioritising your aims every days. You will not have energy to reach anything or even think positively without sleeping and eating good. Deep focus, passion and having other life from veterinary medicine are my keys to success. Photo: @martynagumula #polish #polska #polishgirls #polishwoman #polishmodel #woman #girl #motivation #veterinarian #classy #inspiration #power #polishgirl #ootd #instagood #instagirl #blonde #vetmed #veterinarymedicine #happy #motivated #womensfashion #womanpower #lifebalance #model

Фото опубликовано @vetnolimits

В декабре 2016 года стало известно, что житель американского штата Арканзас создает для своей дочери различные прически в честь наступающего Рождества. Для этого мужчина специально окончил курсы парикмахеров.

