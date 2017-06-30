Они не худели к лету

Движение «бодипозитив» распространилось в интернете с невероятной скоростью. По словам многих женщин «с формами», благодаря этому им удалось почувствовать недостижимую прежде уверенность в себе и любовь к своему телу. В сети появляются все новые хештеги, объединяющие поклонников этого направления. Последней популярной меткой стала #HipDips, воспевающая бедра. «Лента.ру» нашла самые интересные из популярных тем, посвященных округлостям.
Эти бедра
#HipDips воспевает неровности на внешней стороне бедер. Хештег набрал более 1,7 тысячи снимков в соцсети Instagram, заслужив любовь поклонников бодипозитива.
O Instagram tem se tornado um espaço importante para o #empoderamentofeminino. Cada vez mais mulheres mostram que é normal ter e exibir celulite, gordura localizada, flacidez e outros aspectos que foram considerados defeitos por muito tempo. Agora, a nova hashtag que incentiva às internautas a amarem e aceitarem seu corpo é a #hipdips. O termo é usado para designar a gordura acumulada nos quadris, dando curvas à silhueta feminina, como a de @jenneydoll. Quer entender melhor o que tá rolando? Entre no link que está em nosso perfil para ler a reportagem completa e conferir os cliques de quem já aderiu ao movimento.
Девушки, которые опубликовали снимки под этим слоганом, рассказывают, что неидеальные линии бедер — отложения ниже талии и пресловутые «галифе» — были для них причиной глубокого огорчения. «Они раздражали меня с того самого момента, как появились», — написала под своей фотографией Джен из Нью-Йорка, которой удалось похудеть на 20 килограммов.
Потом Джен увидела множество постов, где девушки с подобными проблемами рассказывали, что этот ненавистный жир нужно полюбить, как и любую другую часть своего тела. «Эта неуверенность преследовала меня больше года, но благодаря этим публикациям я избавилась от нее», — написала Джен.
I never really knew what #hipdips were, or that they were even a thing, but I recently read a post from my "tied for first fave fit girl" @annavictoria (the other being @emilyskyefit ) about them, and it made me smile. It's actually not that noticeable in this picture since my leggings are super high waisted and I'm not standing completely straight, but you can kinda see it on the left picture. My left hip has that dip between my hip and where my thigh starts. I used be annoyed by it since I thought it made me appear with, I guess you could say, "not perfectly smooth looking curves"? Idk what I was thinking at the time? But yes I have lower back fat and love handles. I don't have curvy hips but I do have spots where I hold fat that is impossible to reduce without sucking it out of me with a giant needle lmao. I'm good tho. I'll keep my fat. Gives me cushion. But in all seriousness, Anna's post made me realize that this type of body feature is quite common on women. It's just not always noticeable when posing with your hip popped out and your knee bent. These insecurities were over a year ago, but I'm bringing this up because her recent post was very enlightening 😁
Уже не собака
Ставящие хештег #MyBodyMyBFF («Мое тело — мой лучший друг навсегда») пользователи обязуются любить свое тело вне зависимости от внешнего вида.
Многие загружают откровенные снимки в белье и купальниках, в подписях к которым признаются в искренней любви к своему телу — пусть и несовершенному. «Пора принять себя такой, какая ты есть, и неважно, где ты находишься», — написала жительница испанской Барселоны под ником __georgia.g__.
#MyBodyMyBFF - simple✨. The @curvykate campaign is up and running and is coming with full force! From 15th June - 15th July, we are making a pledge to be kind to our bodies. You wouldn't put down your best friend right? Or talk about his/her body badly? No, exactly. So why do it to your own? I could've added filters to this picture to make my skin tone look better or to get rid of the shadows on the chunky areas. I didn't even want to upload the second photo because I started laughing and my tummy isn't as flat etc but who cares?!Time to embrace yourself for who you are, no matter where you are. Hopefully this campaign will not only be positive for myself but encourage many people to do the same! P.S. I have wanted this @dearscantilly peek-a-boo set for so long, and it has met every expectation. I LOVE it. 🖤 #curvykate #campaign #beautybeyondsize #celebratemysize #positivity
Похвастаться собой
#everyBODYisbeautiful («Любое тело прекрасно» или «Каждый прекрасен») объединяет поклонниц plus-size, желающих доказать человечеству и самим себе, что нестандартное тело может быть красивым и желанным. Под хештегом высказалась и британская модель Искра Лоуренс: под снимком в Instagram, на котором она расслабила мышцы живота, показав свои складки, девушка призвала и окружающих полюбить валики жира.
«Ваши складки красивы», — написала 26-летняя Лоуренс и разместила снимок-коллаж, на котором видно, как проступают валики на талии в зависимости от позы, которую принимает модель.
«Мы видим их [жировые складки] в медиа, только если кого-то хотят высмеять за набор веса, поэтому считаем, что это [складки на талии] некрасиво. Это неправда и неправильно», — объясняет Лоуренс.
Your fat rolls are beautiful🙌 ⬆️I made a video about them (link in my bio)⬆️ And the reason we have been lead to believe they aren't is because we don't see them in the media unless someone's being shamed for weight gain or ridiculed for their body. This is NOT the truth and not OK. Having rolls of skin / fat that are soft / squidgy or big / small does not define your beauty. I wanted to show you how my body looks when I'm relaxed and when I'm posing right next to each other so you can see how easy it is to manipulate how a body looks. (I filmed myself doing this for you on my YouTube) As a model in the industry 13years I've seen nearly all the pics chosen of me for lingerie & swimwear shoots are the ones where my stomach looks flattest. Which for a long time lead me to believe that's how I should look. Because even if I did happen to have a few shots where I'm in a position you can see back fat or rolls someone had decided it's more "beautiful" "aspirational" or will inspire more customers to buy the product if those so called "flaws" don't exist. But things are changing I remember the first time I saw curvier models in editorials with their rolls and back fat and I remember the first time I shot with @aerie and they wanted me to not pose but be real and just myself. Then when I saw my first campaign with them and I could see my unretouched body - pics with rolls / back fat I'm not gonna lie I was shocked. That quickly turned into joy because they made me feel good enough and knew that those "flaws" didn't mean I wasn't beautiful in fact showing that their models didn't have to be "flawless" was incredibly empowering. So thank you #AerieReal and everyone who created the movement it's not just game changing but life changing ILY😘 And that's why when I started my insta about 3years ago I created the #everyBODYisbeautiful bc we are more than the sum of our perfections we are all beautiful equal souls living in imperfectly perfect bodies.
Всего под хештегом #everyBODYisbeautiful загрузили более 110 тысяч снимков.
Бодитрясение
#JiggleForJoy («Тряси в радость») придумала блогер Кейт Спир. Она опубликовала в Instagram видеозапись, на которой без стеснения танцует в бикини, потрясывая своими округлостями. Непринужденность и незакомплексованность принесли Кейт популярность в сети и сделали ее героиней бодипозитива. Ролик набрал тысячи репостов и сотни тысяч просмотров.
Your midday reminder that YOU - just as you are - are FABULOUS! • I've been struggling with my beautiful bod this week (and note, I know I have a thin-privileged, able-privileged, beautiful bod even if I can't always feel it to be so) and beating it up in my mind and trying to suffocate it with binging. So, today, I'm posting this 👆even though it is terrifying me to do so (yup, deleted it 7 times). • I'm also saying this for me (and you)... • My body is MORE than its appearance. My body is NOT my value. My body is simply the vessel for my god damn fabulous self. • And no matter what my emotional mind thinks or others say, MY BODY IS PERFECT. MY BODY IS WHOLE. MY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. AND, MY BODY - IN ITS ENTIRETY- IS WORTHY OF LOVE. • Repeat it. • MY BODY - IN ITS ENTIRETY - IS WORTHY OF LOVE. • ALL OF THAT applies to YOU too, sweet warriors! • So dear ED that has been plaguing me as of late, go duck yourself. Yup, 🖕you. • I am doing #jiggleforjoy and gosh darnit ED, you aren't going to stop me. • With love, dork and zinc sunscreen on fleeeek, Kate Speer #nowrongway #hereforyou #thisislearningselflove #takebackthebeach PS my quote for self love bootcamp is on my new stigma blasting/community building narrative art project feed 👉 @_humansofmentalillness by the one and only Carrie Fisher about how WE ARE MORE THAN OUR ILLNESS!!! Check it, lovers!!! 😘😘😘
It's another gift of a day on earth and I am here to fight!!! Letssss get after it, warriors! Letssss gets after it indeed!! • I've been having some mighty fierce PTSD about my self harm and suicidality days. • The flashbacks are rolling in like the summer thunderstorms and my craving to hide hide hide from the world is coming in strong. • Additionally, last night as I was writing and organizing my computer, I also found photos of my notably underweight days and my silly brain latched on and created an even more dynamic chorus of self hate dialogue. The melody of their words rocked me - you are a failure. You are a shit show. You - in your existence- are unworthy of this world. • • But damnit, I am stronger than those voices in my head. I am human. I am a warrior. I am enough EXACTLY AS I AM. And, I am here to take up some beautiful space and make meaning out of it. Yes. I am here to bust up some stigma and make a difference in the mental health field. • I survived 10 years in the mental health care system. My privilege and access to services is WHY I AM STILL ALIVE unlike many of my peers who lost their battle with these illnesses to suicide. So I sure as hell am not going to waste this gift of a second chance and hide. I am going to honor them AND FIGHT FOR THE RIGHTS AND RESOURCES THEY WERE DENIED. • So today, I #jiggleforjoy for this privilege to be alive, for the roof over my head, for the food in my belly, for my job, for my family, for my loveys, and for all of you. • And above all, I #jiggleforjoy for my peers, my friends, my fellow warriors who do not have the privilege to do so today. • I miss you every day sweet friends. This is for you. • So yeah, screw you head and your nasty negativity. • I'm going to take up some space today. • Yes warriors, let's take up some space. • And in that space, Let's make meaning. Let's make light. Let's make it known: THERE IS NO SHAME IN HAVING A MENTAL HEALTH CONDITION. There is only shame in stigmatizing one. • Here to us and our courage to keep fighting. • Here is to us - the warriors that find gratitude and light - even in hardship and darkness. • With love, gratitude & jiggle, Yours, Kate Speer #takebackthebeach
После обрушившейся на нее популярности Кейт сняла продолжение понравившегося публике танцевального номера. Этот зажигательный танец тоже стал вирусным. «Вы прекрасны именно такими, какие вы есть!» — обратилась Спир к своим подписчикам.
HAPPPPPY FIRST DAY OF SUMMMMERRRR!!!!! It is time to take back the beach!!! • This is your weekly reminder that: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY, SPECTACULARLY, FABULOUSLY ENOUGH - EXACTLY AS YOU ARE!!! • Let us remember: Bodies jiggle. Bodies shake. Bodies squish. & no matter what we look like or how we feel about it, Our bodies do not determine our intrinsic worth. • So! let's go celebrate summer and rock our fabulous selves however we want to. • I know I am thin bodied and hella privileged in my white skin but I still want this to be known!!!! • We are worthy of it ALL! So let's say YES!!! Yes to beach time! Yes to swimming! Yes to shorts! Yes to dresses! Yes to BBQS!! Just YES!! YES!!! YES!!! YES!!! • So get ready Summer because... we are coming! • And damn straight we are doing a #jiggleforjoy • • because, damn straight, we are enough & • Damn straight, We are worthy • • And damn straight, It is time to show off our sweet selves unapologetically this fabulous season. #takebackthebeach
Любовь и верность
#loveyourcurves («Люби свои формы») набрал более 208 тысяч снимков и видео в Instagram. Пользователи публикуют под ним самые разные фото: одни демонстрируют свое тело в нижнем белье, другие делают акцент на принятии своих неидеальных форм.
«Выраженные бедра и ягодицы были у меня уже в 11 лет. Когда-то я была так не уверена в себе из-за них, что смотрела на себя в зеркало во время занятий по танцам, сравнивала свои ноги с чужими и считала себя толстой. Если бы кто-то мне тогда сказал, что через 20 лет люди будут идти на пластические операции ради таких же ягодиц, я бы рассмеялась ему в лицо», — написала на своей странице блогер и певица Криша Тернер.
I've had these hips & thighs since I was 11 years old. Once upon a time I was so Insecure about them, I used to stand in front of the mirror in dance class looking at everyone else's slender legs, thinking I was fat. Had anyone told me 20 years from now people would be getting surgery to replicate these shapely gluteus maximuses I would have laughed in their faces.... #iLoveMyCurves❤️ . . #lovewhatgodgaveyou #selflove #lovetheskinyourein #naturalhair #curlygirls #thickthighs #naturalcurves #loveyourbody #loveyourcurves #ilovemycurves #iLOVEmyCURLS #ilovemyhips
Рамок не существует
#beautybeyondsize («Красота вне размеров») собрал более 180 тысяч снимков в соцсети Instagram. Этот хештег регулярно использует одна из самых популярных моделей plus-size Эшли Грэм. К примеру, при публикации эпизода фотосессии для журнала Glamour, где она позирует в купальнике, а ее голову украшают пальмовые листья.
Грэм также создала собственную тему #DoItForTheGraham («Сделай это для Грэм»), в рамках которой вдохновляет полных девушек публиковать в сети свои фотографии. Под этим хештегом женщины с различным телосложением загружают снимки в нижнем белье и бикини.
Отставить ретушь
#bebodyaware («Знай тело») появился в начале июня этого года. Создательницей ссылки стала уроженка Дублина (Ирландия) Тиа Даффи. Вместе с манекенщицей Кэрин Индер она приняла участие в кампании для итальянской версии журнала Vogue.
Модель выступила за натуральность изображений, которые публикуют как в медиа, так и в интернете. По словам Даффи, ее снимки часто ретушировали до такой степени, что она с трудом узнавала саму себя. Тиа настаивает на правдивости фотоизображений и подчеркивает, что не хочет скрывать свои несовершенства, в том числе целлюлит. Она надеется, что кампания #BeBodyAware вдохновит не только женщин, но и фотографов, и дизайнеров на работу без использования фотошопа и других фоторедакторов.