НАТО усилит ядерный потенциал
Порошенко отказался разблокировать «ВКонтакте»
Российский велогонщик рассказал о семичасовых тренировках перед «Вуэльтой»
Порносайт создал идеальную секс-куклу на основе запросов пользователей сети
Раскрыта особенность генетического происхождения женского населения Армении
Гулявшая по крыше заброшенной стройки в Москве девушка потеряла ногу
Сенат США передал законопроект о санкциях против России в Палату представителей
СМИ узнали о заранее спланированной атаке Киева на малайзийский «Боинг»
Мужчина попытался въехать в толпу у мечети в Париже
Германия разгромила Мексику и стала вторым финалистом Кубка конфедераций

Они не худели к лету

Бодипозитив захватывает миллионную аудиторию через хештеги и полных моделей

Фото: @theashleygraham

Движение «бодипозитив» распространилось в интернете с невероятной скоростью. По словам многих женщин «с формами», благодаря этому им удалось почувствовать недостижимую прежде уверенность в себе и любовь к своему телу. В сети появляются все новые хештеги, объединяющие поклонников этого направления. Последней популярной меткой стала #HipDips, воспевающая бедра. «Лента.ру» нашла самые интересные из популярных тем, посвященных округлостям.

Эти бедра

#HipDips воспевает неровности на внешней стороне бедер. Хештег набрал более 1,7 тысячи снимков в соцсети Instagram, заслужив любовь поклонников бодипозитива.

Девушки, которые опубликовали снимки под этим слоганом, рассказывают, что неидеальные линии бедер — отложения ниже талии и пресловутые «галифе» — были для них причиной глубокого огорчения. «Они раздражали меня с того самого момента, как появились», — написала под своей фотографией Джен из Нью-Йорка, которой удалось похудеть на 20 килограммов.

Потом Джен увидела множество постов, где девушки с подобными проблемами рассказывали, что этот ненавистный жир нужно полюбить, как и любую другую часть своего тела. «Эта неуверенность преследовала меня больше года, но благодаря этим публикациям я избавилась от нее», — написала Джен.

I never really knew what #hipdips were, or that they were even a thing, but I recently read a post from my "tied for first fave fit girl" @annavictoria (the other being @emilyskyefit ) about them, and it made me smile. It's actually not that noticeable in this picture since my leggings are super high waisted and I'm not standing completely straight, but you can kinda see it on the left picture. My left hip has that dip between my hip and where my thigh starts. I used be annoyed by it since I thought it made me appear with, I guess you could say, "not perfectly smooth looking curves"? Idk what I was thinking at the time? But yes I have lower back fat and love handles. I don't have curvy hips but I do have spots where I hold fat that is impossible to reduce without sucking it out of me with a giant needle lmao. I'm good tho. I'll keep my fat. Gives me cushion. But in all seriousness, Anna's post made me realize that this type of body feature is quite common on women. It's just not always noticeable when posing with your hip popped out and your knee bent. These insecurities were over a year ago, but I'm bringing this up because her recent post was very enlightening 😁

A post shared by Jen (@a_fit_and_healthy_life) on

Уже не собака

Ставящие хештег #MyBodyMyBFF («Мое тело — мой лучший друг навсегда») пользователи обязуются любить свое тело вне зависимости от внешнего вида.

Многие загружают откровенные снимки в белье и купальниках, в подписях к которым признаются в искренней любви к своему телу — пусть и несовершенному. «Пора принять себя такой, какая ты есть, и неважно, где ты находишься», — написала жительница испанской Барселоны под ником __georgia.g__.

#MyBodyMyBFF - simple✨. The @curvykate campaign is up and running and is coming with full force! From 15th June - 15th July, we are making a pledge to be kind to our bodies. You wouldn't put down your best friend right? Or talk about his/her body badly? No, exactly. So why do it to your own? I could've added filters to this picture to make my skin tone look better or to get rid of the shadows on the chunky areas. I didn't even want to upload the second photo because I started laughing and my tummy isn't as flat etc but who cares?!Time to embrace yourself for who you are, no matter where you are. Hopefully this campaign will not only be positive for myself but encourage many people to do the same! P.S. I have wanted this @dearscantilly peek-a-boo set for so long, and it has met every expectation. I LOVE it. 🖤 #curvykate #campaign #beautybeyondsize #celebratemysize #positivity

A post shared by GG 🌎♐️ (@__georgia.g__) on

Похвастаться собой

#everyBODYisbeautiful («Любое тело прекрасно» или «Каждый прекрасен») объединяет поклонниц plus-size, желающих доказать человечеству и самим себе, что нестандартное тело может быть красивым и желанным. Под хештегом высказалась и британская модель Искра Лоуренс: под снимком в Instagram, на котором она расслабила мышцы живота, показав свои складки, девушка призвала и окружающих полюбить валики жира.

«Ваши складки красивы», — написала 26-летняя Лоуренс и разместила снимок-коллаж, на котором видно, как проступают валики на талии в зависимости от позы, которую принимает модель.

«Мы видим их [жировые складки] в медиа, только если кого-то хотят высмеять за набор веса, поэтому считаем, что это [складки на талии] некрасиво. Это неправда и неправильно», — объясняет Лоуренс.

Your fat rolls are beautiful🙌 ⬆️I made a video about them (link in my bio)⬆️ And the reason we have been lead to believe they aren't is because we don't see them in the media unless someone's being shamed for weight gain or ridiculed for their body. This is NOT the truth and not OK. Having rolls of skin / fat that are soft / squidgy or big / small does not define your beauty. I wanted to show you how my body looks when I'm relaxed and when I'm posing right next to each other so you can see how easy it is to manipulate how a body looks. (I filmed myself doing this for you on my YouTube) As a model in the industry 13years I've seen nearly all the pics chosen of me for lingerie & swimwear shoots are the ones where my stomach looks flattest. Which for a long time lead me to believe that's how I should look. Because even if I did happen to have a few shots where I'm in a position you can see back fat or rolls someone had decided it's more "beautiful" "aspirational" or will inspire more customers to buy the product if those so called "flaws" don't exist. But things are changing I remember the first time I saw curvier models in editorials with their rolls and back fat and I remember the first time I shot with @aerie and they wanted me to not pose but be real and just myself. Then when I saw my first campaign with them and I could see my unretouched body - pics with rolls / back fat I'm not gonna lie I was shocked. That quickly turned into joy because they made me feel good enough and knew that those "flaws" didn't mean I wasn't beautiful in fact showing that their models didn't have to be "flawless" was incredibly empowering. So thank you #AerieReal and everyone who created the movement it's not just game changing but life changing ILY😘 And that's why when I started my insta about 3years ago I created the #everyBODYisbeautiful bc we are more than the sum of our perfections we are all beautiful equal souls living in imperfectly perfect bodies.

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

Всего под хештегом #everyBODYisbeautiful загрузили более 110 тысяч снимков.

Бодитрясение

#JiggleForJoy («Тряси в радость») придумала блогер Кейт Спир. Она опубликовала в Instagram видеозапись, на которой без стеснения танцует в бикини, потрясывая своими округлостями. Непринужденность и незакомплексованность принесли Кейт популярность в сети и сделали ее героиней бодипозитива. Ролик набрал тысячи репостов и сотни тысяч просмотров.

Your midday reminder that YOU - just as you are - are FABULOUS! • I've been struggling with my beautiful bod this week (and note, I know I have a thin-privileged, able-privileged, beautiful bod even if I can't always feel it to be so) and beating it up in my mind and trying to suffocate it with binging. So, today, I'm posting this 👆even though it is terrifying me to do so (yup, deleted it 7 times). • I'm also saying this for me (and you)... • My body is MORE than its appearance. My body is NOT my value. My body is simply the vessel for my god damn fabulous self. • And no matter what my emotional mind thinks or others say, MY BODY IS PERFECT. MY BODY IS WHOLE. MY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. AND, MY BODY - IN ITS ENTIRETY- IS WORTHY OF LOVE. • Repeat it. • MY BODY - IN ITS ENTIRETY - IS WORTHY OF LOVE. • ALL OF THAT applies to YOU too, sweet warriors! • So dear ED that has been plaguing me as of late, go duck yourself. Yup, 🖕you. • I am doing #jiggleforjoy and gosh darnit ED, you aren't going to stop me. • With love, dork and zinc sunscreen on fleeeek, Kate Speer #nowrongway #hereforyou #thisislearningselflove #takebackthebeach PS my quote for self love bootcamp is on my new stigma blasting/community building narrative art project feed 👉 @_humansofmentalillness by the one and only Carrie Fisher about how WE ARE MORE THAN OUR ILLNESS!!! Check it, lovers!!! 😘😘😘

A post shared by unapologetically kate speer. (@positively.kate) on

It's another gift of a day on earth and I am here to fight!!! Letssss get after it, warriors! Letssss gets after it indeed!! • I've been having some mighty fierce PTSD about my self harm and suicidality days. • The flashbacks are rolling in like the summer thunderstorms and my craving to hide hide hide from the world is coming in strong. • Additionally, last night as I was writing and organizing my computer, I also found photos of my notably underweight days and my silly brain latched on and created an even more dynamic chorus of self hate dialogue. The melody of their words rocked me - you are a failure. You are a shit show. You - in your existence- are unworthy of this world. • • But damnit, I am stronger than those voices in my head. I am human. I am a warrior. I am enough EXACTLY AS I AM. And, I am here to take up some beautiful space and make meaning out of it. Yes. I am here to bust up some stigma and make a difference in the mental health field. • I survived 10 years in the mental health care system. My privilege and access to services is WHY I AM STILL ALIVE unlike many of my peers who lost their battle with these illnesses to suicide. So I sure as hell am not going to waste this gift of a second chance and hide. I am going to honor them AND FIGHT FOR THE RIGHTS AND RESOURCES THEY WERE DENIED. • So today, I #jiggleforjoy for this privilege to be alive, for the roof over my head, for the food in my belly, for my job, for my family, for my loveys, and for all of you. • And above all, I #jiggleforjoy for my peers, my friends, my fellow warriors who do not have the privilege to do so today. • I miss you every day sweet friends. This is for you. • So yeah, screw you head and your nasty negativity. • I'm going to take up some space today. • Yes warriors, let's take up some space. • And in that space, Let's make meaning. Let's make light. Let's make it known: THERE IS NO SHAME IN HAVING A MENTAL HEALTH CONDITION. There is only shame in stigmatizing one. • Here to us and our courage to keep fighting. • Here is to us - the warriors that find gratitude and light - even in hardship and darkness. • With love, gratitude & jiggle, Yours, Kate Speer #takebackthebeach

A post shared by unapologetically kate speer. (@positively.kate) on

После обрушившейся на нее популярности Кейт сняла продолжение понравившегося публике танцевального номера. Этот зажигательный танец тоже стал вирусным. «Вы прекрасны именно такими, какие вы есть!» — обратилась Спир к своим подписчикам.

HAPPPPPY FIRST DAY OF SUMMMMERRRR!!!!! It is time to take back the beach!!! • This is your weekly reminder that: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY, SPECTACULARLY, FABULOUSLY ENOUGH - EXACTLY AS YOU ARE!!! • Let us remember: Bodies jiggle. Bodies shake. Bodies squish. & no matter what we look like or how we feel about it, Our bodies do not determine our intrinsic worth. • So! let's go celebrate summer and rock our fabulous selves however we want to. • I know I am thin bodied and hella privileged in my white skin but I still want this to be known!!!! • We are worthy of it ALL! So let's say YES!!! Yes to beach time! Yes to swimming! Yes to shorts! Yes to dresses! Yes to BBQS!! Just YES!! YES!!! YES!!! YES!!! • So get ready Summer because... we are coming! • And damn straight we are doing a #jiggleforjoy • • because, damn straight, we are enough & • Damn straight, We are worthy • • And damn straight, It is time to show off our sweet selves unapologetically this fabulous season. #takebackthebeach

A post shared by unapologetically kate speer. (@positively.kate) on

Любовь и верность

#loveyourcurves («Люби свои формы») набрал более 208 тысяч снимков и видео в Instagram. Пользователи публикуют под ним самые разные фото: одни демонстрируют свое тело в нижнем белье, другие делают акцент на принятии своих неидеальных форм.

«Выраженные бедра и ягодицы были у меня уже в 11 лет. Когда-то я была так не уверена в себе из-за них, что смотрела на себя в зеркало во время занятий по танцам, сравнивала свои ноги с чужими и считала себя толстой. Если бы кто-то мне тогда сказал, что через 20 лет люди будут идти на пластические операции ради таких же ягодиц, я бы рассмеялась ему в лицо», — написала на своей странице блогер и певица Криша Тернер.

Рамок не существует

#beautybeyondsize («Красота вне размеров») собрал более 180 тысяч снимков в соцсети Instagram. Этот хештег регулярно использует одна из самых популярных моделей plus-size Эшли Грэм. К примеру, при публикации эпизода фотосессии для журнала Glamour, где она позирует в купальнике, а ее голову украшают пальмовые листья.

#beautybeyondsize

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Грэм также создала собственную тему #DoItForTheGraham («Сделай это для Грэм»), в рамках которой вдохновляет полных девушек публиковать в сети свои фотографии. Под этим хештегом женщины с различным телосложением загружают снимки в нижнем белье и бикини.

#DoItForTheGraham @swimsuitsforall

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Отставить ретушь

#bebodyaware («Знай тело») появился в начале июня этого года. Создательницей ссылки стала уроженка Дублина (Ирландия) Тиа Даффи. Вместе с манекенщицей Кэрин Индер она приняла участие в кампании для итальянской версии журнала Vogue.

Модель выступила за натуральность изображений, которые публикуют как в медиа, так и в интернете. По словам Даффи, ее снимки часто ретушировали до такой степени, что она с трудом узнавала саму себя. Тиа настаивает на правдивости фотоизображений и подчеркивает, что не хочет скрывать свои несовершенства, в том числе целлюлит. Она надеется, что кампания #BeBodyAware вдохновит не только женщин, но и фотографов, и дизайнеров на работу без использования фотошопа и других фоторедакторов.

Элиза Таян

Подвинься, миллениал

Девушка с веслом

reaches up to the sky during the summer solstice at Stonehenge, near Salisbury in England, Tuesday, June 21, 2011. The ancient stone circle of Stonehenge is a World Heritage Site erected between approximately 3000BC and 1600BC and despite years of research the reason behind its construction remains a mystery. The summer solstice in the northern hemisphere occurs annually on June 21 and is the time at which the sun is at its northernmost point in the sky.

Меч и мотоцикл

Зачем тысячи ведьм и друидов собрались возле Стоунхенджа
«Среди нескольких тысяч рак найдут у одного»
Почему в России не работает система ранней диагностики онкозаболеваний
Путин принял Киссинджера в Кремле
Сенаторы внесли в Госдуму законопроект о запрете курения у подъездов и в лифтах
Включили аварийку
После закрытия свалки в Балашихе Путин приехал в удмуртский барак
Максим МарцинкевичДевять друзей Тесака
О судьбе общественно полезного националистического движения и его «знаменосца»
Под Орлом пропавших без вести женщину и ребенка нашли повешенными в лесу
Вымогавшую 55 тысяч долларов у епископа РПЦ пару задержали в Москве
Часть изображения была размыта, чтобы не нарушать законодательство Российской ФедерацииДжихад с пеленок
Мир не знает, что делать с детьми, воспитанными «Исламским государством»
Останки Карлоса КастаньоРоман с кокаином
В Колумбии ультраправые наркокартели невероятно жестоко расправляются с леваками
В результате падения кабины канатной дороги в Пакистане погибли 12 человек
Тысячи мадридских таксистов устроили забастовку и беспорядки из-за Uber
Дональд ТрампНесвобода вместо свободы
Что стоит за новым охлаждением отношений США и Кубы
Богемская рапсодия
Жертвоприношения, ритуалы и пьянство в самом закрытом мужском клубе США
Суд в Гааге вынес решение в пользу Словении в территориальном споре с Хорватией
Латвийский город Елгава (Митава), разрушенный немецкими захватчикамиОкруг Леттланд
Как Латвия жила под фашистской оккупацией
СМИ узнали о заранее спланированной атаке Киева на малайзийский «Боинг»
Завтрак с молодой заместительницей Авакова продали за 383 доллара
Захарченко в очередной раз предрек захват ополченцами всей Донецкой области
Бывший президент Приднестровья рассказал подробности побега в Молдавию
В Киеве опровергли гибель Ту-154 от украинской ракеты в 2001 году
Порошенко поручил изменить в Конституции Украины статус Крыма
Ангела Меркель и Эммануэль Макрон«Тогда наступит Армагеддон»
Чем грозит российской экономике продление европейских санкций
Курс евро превысил 68 рублей впервые с декабря 2016 года
Греф рекомендовал криптовалюты любителям казино
Орешкин предрек сохранение «более-менее стабильного» курса рубля
Сбербанк сократит число бухгалтеров в три раза
В японском центробанке похвалили финансовую политику Гитлера
Правительство отказалось индексировать выплаты работающим пенсионерам
Граната под подушкой
Скандальные разоблачения производителей машин и автокомпонентов
Дело — труба
Как в Москве модифицировали технологию санации водопроводных труб
Кони в вакууме
Как слова прошивают мозг и рождают стартапы
В «Роснефти» рассказали о ряде проектов по поставкам и производству СПГ
McDonald’s запустил в Москве сервис по доставке еды
«Аэрофлот» объявил конкурс на раскраску самолета в честь 95-летия компании
Сердюков вошел в совет директоров «КамАЗа»
Авианосец с тяжелой наследственностью
Как Королевский флот шел к «Королеве Елизавете»
Ребенок преткновения
Как закончилось расследование резонансного дела «дедовского младенца»
Дмитрий ЗяблицевНаказание за «Флирт»
Суд вынес приговор издателям скандального журнала за организацию проституции
На Камчатке задержали администратора «группы смерти»
Бывшему начальнику УСБ СКР Максименко вменили еще одну взятку
Преемники малых ракетных кораблей типа «Буян-М» станут более мореходными
Зеленодольский завод построит пять малых ракетных кораблей до 2020 года
A Coptic Orthodox priest uses his iPhone before conducting a prayer for the relatives of the victims who died after Saturday's bomb attack, in a house in Alexandria January 3, 2011. The bomb killed 21 people outside a Coptic Orthodox Christian church early on New Year's Day and a security source said seven people have been held for questioning. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: RELIGION CIVIL UNREST IMAGES OF THE DAYТелефон Иисуса
Какими правдами и неправдами Apple заставила людей покупать iPhone
Лунный корабль Л3 (в головной части) на пути к спутнику Земли (в представлении художника)Дорого и сердито
Украина распродает Китаю советские лунные технологии
На поверхности Венеры (в представлении художника)Русская планета
Объяснены аномальные результаты советской миссии к Венере
В новой iOS нашли подтверждение слухам об iPhone 8
Назван крайний срок предотвращения глобальной катастрофы
Пятисотлетнему черепу «восстановили» лицо
Найдена зависимость между интеллектом в детстве и продолжительностью жизни
Клаудио БравоБраво, коллеги!
Клаудио Браво и другие герои серий пенальти
Георгий Олтаржевский: Мутко-миротворец
Усатый-полосатый, или Как смирить гордыню Станислава Саламовича
Российский велогонщик рассказал о семичасовых тренировках перед «Вуэльтой»
Германия разгромила Мексику и стала вторым финалистом Кубка конфедераций
ЧР по суперкроссу отменили из-за непреодолимых организационных сложностей
Футболисты сборной России записали видео для игроков из женской команды
Бывший тренер сборной России оценил перспективы Панарина в «Коламбусе»
«Украина — священная земля»
Певица Луна о музыкальной революции в Киеве и нежелании жить как Эми Уайнхаус
«В кино сложнее прилично шутить о сексе, чем на бумаге»
Кто экранизировал роман Стивена Фрая «Гиппопотам» о глупости, богеме и поэзии
«Светленький из "Иванушек"»
Умер поп-певец Олег Яковлев
Адель заявила о возможном прекращении концертной деятельности
Победителем ММКФ стал «Хохлатый ибис»
Вышел первый трейлер перезапуска «Джуманджи»
Вышел первый трейлер «Тетради смерти» с Уиллемом Дефо
«Мы строили замки из стограммовых плиток гашиша»
В сети найдено тайное сообщество с насмешками водителей Uber над пассажирами
В сети запустили петицию против бороды Эминема
Это Petya, скинь выкуп
Кто стоит за массовым заражением Украины
Слабоумие и отвага
Как журналисты рискуют жизнью и терпят унижения в кадре ради острого репортажа
Первый канал пожурили за отказ от «Евровидения»
Эксперты узнали о невозможности расшифровать захваченные Petya данные
Где-то за городом очень недорого
Доступные автораритеты на аукционе Coys of Kensington
Сверху видно все
Откровенные купальники для женщин, которым повезло
Катя Добрякова одела Елену Летучую в халат с тиграми
Balmain предложил женщинам часы в стиле 1960-х
Prada превратила Джессику Честейн в голливудскую диву
Японцы сделали рюкзаки с акульей пастью
Марка adidas скопировала кроссовки Билла Мюррея
Plainpicture RM / DonaОсобенности ненавязчивого русского сервиса
Что думают об отдыхе на отечественных курортах отпускники
Как это будет по-фински?
Почему Финляндия — идеальное направление для поездки на выходные и в отпуск
Airbnb запустил в Москве сервис необычных экскурсий
Жадность крымских отельеров назвали причиной падения спроса на гостиницы
Камчатка приняла первые за 25 лет круизные лайнеры
Авиапассажиров из России в США ждет ужесточение проверок
Имение из рук в руки
Как в подмосковной усадьбе уживаются старина и современность
Летнего позитива пост
Самые популярные снимки Instagram за июнь
Подвинься, миллениал
Пессимистичные оптимисты: что мы знаем о поколении иксенниалов?
reaches up to the sky during the summer solstice at Stonehenge, near Salisbury in England, Tuesday, June 21, 2011. The ancient stone circle of Stonehenge is a World Heritage Site erected between approximately 3000BC and 1600BC and despite years of research the reason behind its construction remains a mystery. The summer solstice in the northern hemisphere occurs annually on June 21 and is the time at which the sun is at its northernmost point in the sky.Меч и мотоцикл
Зачем тысячи ведьм и друидов собрались возле Стоунхенджа
Правую кроссовку Джастина Бибера выставили на аукцион за 5000 евро
Выигравшая миллион фунтов британка осталась кассиром с низкой зарплатой
Ускользнувшие от 120 спасателей собаки вернулись на запах сосисок
Студентка из Сингапура придумала полезное для иммунитета пиво с пробиотиками
Главное автомобильное противостояние России
Самый странный Hyundai
Hyundai SLV: концепт-кар, который мог стать серийным, но не стал
Тест УАЗ Пикап, VW Amarok и Fiat Fullback
Маленький триумф больших машин, или странное путешествие к странному озеру
Тюнинг бюджетных тачек
У вас «Логан»? Не отчаивайтесь — и его можно сделать очень крутым
Голландцы готовят серийную машину на солнечных батареях
Дрифт-битву Lamborghini, Nissan GT-R и пикапа показали на видео
Ford начал сдавать в аренду велосипеды
Соседи несколько лет травят москвича, который отказывается переселяться
Без свидетелей
Дома для тех, кто ненавидит соседей
Москва за нами
Какие квартиры можно купить в пределах МКАД по цене до трех миллионов рублей
Классовая борьба
На смену дешевым квартирам в Москве пришел новый вид жилья
Да катитесь вы
Семейная пара отказалась от квартиры и поселилась в автобусе
Минстрой решил помочь ипотечным заемщикам
Россиянам пообещали европейские ставки по ипотеке
