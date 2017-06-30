Они не худели к лету

I never really knew what #hipdips were, or that they were even a thing, but I recently read a post from my "tied for first fave fit girl" @annavictoria (the other being @emilyskyefit ) about them, and it made me smile. It's actually not that noticeable in this picture since my leggings are super high waisted and I'm not standing completely straight, but you can kinda see it on the left picture. My left hip has that dip between my hip and where my thigh starts. I used be annoyed by it since I thought it made me appear with, I guess you could say, "not perfectly smooth looking curves"? Idk what I was thinking at the time? But yes I have lower back fat and love handles. I don't have curvy hips but I do have spots where I hold fat that is impossible to reduce without sucking it out of me with a giant needle lmao. I'm good tho. I'll keep my fat. Gives me cushion. But in all seriousness, Anna's post made me realize that this type of body feature is quite common on women. It's just not always noticeable when posing with your hip popped out and your knee bent. These insecurities were over a year ago, but I'm bringing this up because her recent post was very enlightening 😁

