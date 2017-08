Есть проблема

Going to the gym, exercising and getting sweaty is something so many of us take for granted or even start to dread and avoid. Moving our bodies is genuinely one of the biggest blessings we have as humans but for some reason a lot of us tend to perceive this gift in the wrong way. We can see exercise as a chore and something we HAVE to do, rather than as something we are incredibly blessed to be able to do. We can start to use it as a form of punishment when we don't like our appearance and want to change it. And basically, we can let it become something we do because we hate our bodies and not because we love them. I haven't been able to move my body the way I would like to for almost 4 years now and for the past 4 months I've pretty much had to stop exercising completely. This has been a big deal for me because for my whole life, exercise has been a massive part of who I am. The endorphin and energy rush that I get from working out is what allows me to be my energetic and bubbly self. I didn't always realise this though... even though I've always been incredibly active, I was someone who started to exercise for the wrong reasons as I got older. I would force myself to go to the gym because I wanted to look better. I would put on my shoes to go for a run but then go back inside because I couldn't be bothered. My view of exercise was entirely different because I genuinely didn't realise how much of a privilege and blessing it is. I wish it didn't take me losing the use of my legs to realise how much I love them. I wish it didn't take me not being able to run to realise how much I love running. I wish it didn't take something so drastic to realise something so simple. That's why I'm passing the message on to you guys, because I want you to be able to learn the lessons without having to go through the pain. Please please please, love your bodies for all that they can do. Workout with a huge smile on your face and feel nothing but gratitude for the muscle soreness, sweat and exhaustion you feel. Don't exercise because you feel like you have to, do it purely because you can. If you can, you must 😉

