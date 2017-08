Со стыда сгорели

there's a LOT more of you following my page than there was a few days ago. to you, i say HI! welcome to my weird little life. with a lot of new people comes a lot more comment traffic and in turn, a LOT of new, hateful people that come to say terrible things on my photos who don't know me as a person in the slightest. they don't know that i started a new job eight months ago and have rocked it since i began and recently got a cool new position because of it. they don't know that i'm a (more than) full time student on top of working full time. they don't know that i have a beautiful boyfriend. they don't know that i have a ton of perfect friends who love me. they don't know that i have an eating disorder. they don't know that i'm a really good singer. they don't know i'm a kind person. they don't know i have PCOS (its genetic and doesn't just affect fat people). they don't know that i'm really good at trivia. they don't know that i'm a good dancer. they don't know that my doctor can't stop praising how healthy i am and is proud of how i take care of my fat body. they don't know anything about me and they don't care. they see my body and assume a billion things about me. concern trolls do not care about my health. they care about my fat. i don't need you to worry about me, i'm doing damn good in life. also, even if i was 'unhealthy', that isn't an invitation for cruelty. if after knowing ALL this about me you just can't help yourself but to be a dick, you can take several seats and watch me continue to kick life's ass.

