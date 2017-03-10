Австралийка превратила свое татуированное тело в арт-объект

Жительница австралийского города Брисбен, которая потратила более 20 тысяч австралийских долларов (15 тысяч долларов) на татуировки, сделала из своего тела произведение искусства. Об этом пишет в пятницу, 10 марта, Daily Mail.
Саммер Макинерни (Summer McInerney) начала обращаться к мастерам тату с июля 2015 года. С тех пор девушка провела в салонах около 127 часов и покрыла рисунками большую часть своего тела. Отмечается, что австралийка сделала наколки на своей правой руке, груди, животе, правой ноге и так далее. «Я хотела превратить свое тело в нечто уникальное», — сказала она.
I am super stoked to announce the day has finally arrived where all you beautiful people can purchase the latest copy of Inked Mag @inkedaustralia where myself and @coenmitchell feature on the cover and a spread! Get to your local newsagent or purchase online in Aus/nz to see for yourself. This is an incredible honor and extremely humbling for me. Intially getting tattooed for an art purpose, i never thought i would end up half covered or eventuating into the modelling world. @coenmitchell and myself are extremely overwhelmed and appreciative for all the support we have received throughout our journey!! For all the unanswered questions and an insight to what's next grab your copy!! Thank you @inkedaustralia for letting @coenmitchell and i represent your magazine.
There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty. Im super stocked with this set @garymws. Trying to progess more in my shoots to portray more raw emotions and feelings in my shots have finally been achieved 📸📷 @garymws @warehousestudios MUA @gypsylea_mua
Теперь из-за наколок 23-летнюю Макинерни приглашают на различные съемки фотографы и издания. Также девушка приобрела популярность в Instagram. На ее страницу подписаны более 30,9 тысяч человек.
В апреле 2016-го стало известно, что житель австралийского Мельбурна покрыл все свое тело татуировками после того, как покончил с преступностью и наркотиками. По мнению его психолога, таким образом он наказывает себя за прошлое.