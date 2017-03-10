Из жизни
 

Австралийка превратила свое татуированное тело в арт-объект

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Саммер Макинерни
Саммер Макинерни

Жительница австралийского города Брисбен, которая потратила более 20 тысяч австралийских долларов (15 тысяч долларов) на татуировки, сделала из своего тела произведение искусства. Об этом пишет в пятницу, 10 марта, Daily Mail.

Саммер Макинерни (Summer McInerney) начала обращаться к мастерам тату с июля 2015 года. С тех пор девушка провела в салонах около 127 часов и покрыла рисунками большую часть своего тела. Отмечается, что австралийка сделала наколки на своей правой руке, груди, животе, правой ноге и так далее. «Я хотела превратить свое тело в нечто уникальное», — сказала она.

I am super stoked to announce the day has finally arrived where all you beautiful people can purchase the latest copy of Inked Mag @inkedaustralia where myself and @coenmitchell feature on the cover and a spread! Get to your local newsagent or purchase online in Aus/nz to see for yourself. This is an incredible honor and extremely humbling for me. Intially getting tattooed for an art purpose, i never thought i would end up half covered or eventuating into the modelling world. @coenmitchell and myself are extremely overwhelmed and appreciative for all the support we have received throughout our journey!! For all the unanswered questions and an insight to what's next grab your copy!! Thank you @inkedaustralia for letting @coenmitchell and i represent your magazine.

Фото опубликовано @summermcinerney

Теперь из-за наколок 23-летнюю Макинерни приглашают на различные съемки фотографы и издания. Также девушка приобрела популярность в Instagram. На ее страницу подписаны более 30,9 тысяч человек.

В апреле 2016-го стало известно, что житель австралийского Мельбурна покрыл все свое тело татуировками после того, как покончил с преступностью и наркотиками. По мнению его психолога, таким образом он наказывает себя за прошлое.

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
The illustrated woman: How a model's wish for a 'half sleeve tattoo' turned into an incredible $20k art project spanning the length of her figure
Исправившийся наркодилер из Австралии покрыл все тело татуировками
Майли Сайрус перепутала планеты на своем теле
104-летний британец стал самым старым в мире клиентом тату-салона
Последние новости
Дадина задержали в Москве во время пикета
Жена Дадина объяснила причину задержания супруга
Мутко прокомментировал решение о его недопуске до выборов в совет ФИФА
Кобзон отправится в Донбасс с концертами
Российский турист умер через несколько часов после прилета в Таиланд
Журналистка пожаловалась на притеснение украинского языка в Одессе
Более 120 килограммов гашиша изъяли у контрабандистов в Москве  
Другие материалы рубрики
Из жизни
 — 
00:03 9 марта 2017

Японцы что-то знают

Что такое стиль жизни «ваби-саби» — почему им увлеклись звезды и миллиардеры?
16:50 8 марта 2017

Американский водитель доказал свою трезвость жонглированием

22:18 14 февраля 2017

Модель-трансгендер впервые снялась для обложки Vogue

10:15 Сегодня

Американка спасла застрявшего головой в бутылке скунса

Из жизни
 — 
00:05 Сегодня

«Вы готовы умереть, чтобы похудеть?»

Как живут те, кто весил 500 килограммов, но сумел сбросить вес
22:27 9 марта 2017

Родившая в 72 года индианка рассказала о последствиях поздней беременности

19:18 14 февраля 2017

В Китае пес сбежал из клетки и освободил других собак

09:59 9 марта 2017

Туристов из Украины и ЮАР задержали в Дубае за внебрачный секс

Из жизни
 — 
00:03 7 марта 2017
Майли Сайрус

Принцип неопределенности

Как живут те, кто не чувствуют себя ни мужчинами, ни женщинами
09:00 9 марта 2017

Муж Скарлетт Йоханссон предложил ей отозвать заявление о разводе

21:11 8 марта 2017

Попытка остановить порно на уличном экране стоила мексиканцу жизни

17:42 8 марта 2017

Дикие львы устроили переполох в индийской деревне

Россия
«Кадык мне удалили за счет родителей»
Российские трансгендеры о женственности, непонимании и принятии себя
Далеко и дорого — Камчатка
Чем живет и на что надеется восточная окраина России
Коммунист предостерег от очернения значения Великого Октября
Более 120 килограммов гашиша изъяли у контрабандистов в Москве
Меж трех огней
Зачем Нетаньяху рассказал Путину об угрозе уничтожения евреев
Кабмин поддержал законопроект об уголовной ответственности за пропаганду суицида
Дадина задержали в Москве во время пикета
Все материалы
Мир
Billionaire investor Soros speaks at a forum during the annual IMF-World Bank meetings in WashingtonСорос против Трампа
Помогут ли интриги миллиардеру-филантропу победить миллиардера-президента
Soldiers of the French Foreign Legion march during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE)Длинная рука Франции
Иностранный легион как инструмент влияния Пятой республики
Мартин Шульц и Ангела МеркельВиагра для социал-демократов
Завязавший алкоголик Мартин Шульц может лишить Меркель кресла канцлера
В США на продажу выставлен один из «списков Шиндлера»
Тысячи человек в Сеуле отпраздновали отрешение президента от власти
Герт ВилдерсКапитан Пероксид против мусульман
Что предлагает избирателям «голландский Трамп»
Главный менеджер Америки
Помогает ли предпринимательский опыт президенту Трампу
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Виталий Наумкин«Терроризм прикрывается исламскими одеждами»
Какие угрозы могут прийти с Ближнего Востока в Среднюю Азию
Журналистка пожаловалась на притеснение украинского языка в Одессе
Кравчук признал «отсутствие украинского» в Донбассе
Начальник Донецкой полиции предсказал превращение Украины в Зимбабве
Представители Украины отказались допрашивать Януковича в России
Лукашенко поручил чиновникам трудоустроить родственников до 1 апреля
Москва передала в Международный суд ООН досье по иску Украины
Все материалы
Финансы
«Забыть это слово — "Украина"»
Почему российские банки хотят и не могут покинуть незалежную
Центробанк объяснил риск падения потребительских цен в России
В МЭР задумались об изменении ставки НДФЛ по уровню пенсионных взносов
Михаил Крутихин: «Нефть уйдет под 40 долларов за баррель»
Почему перестает работать глобальное соглашение о сокращении добычи
Рубль в противофазе
ФРС США проверит на крепкость российскую валюту
Тимакова заявила о необходимости бухгалтерии в отношениях Москвы и Минска
В Госдуме отвергли законопроект об исламском банкинге
Все материалы
Бизнес
«Автоюристов» гонят с рынка
Реформа ОСАГО вышла на финишную прямую
Россия сняла запрет на ввоз лука и гвоздик из Турции
Дельфина АрноНевесты нарасхват
Соблазнительные красотки с хорошим приданым
Сердюкова выдвинули в совет директоров «КамАЗа»
В России выросли продажи Lada
Имущество бывшего владельца Черкизовского рынка уйдет с молотка
Глава Росрыболовства спрогнозировал удвоение производства черной икры
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
Turkish army soldiers run to their fighting positions during exercises, at a military outpost near the town of Kilis, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, March 2, 2017. Turkey's military is holding exercises along its border with Syria a week after Turkish troops and Syrian opposition forces captured the Islamic State-held town of al Bab in northern Syria. «В ходе чисток удар пришелся по "атлантистам"»
Что представляет собой сегодня турецкая военная машина
Охранительный опыт
Монолог эксперта о том, как сигнализации лишают работы домушников
Управляемые пули, умные гранаты
До чего додумываются конструкторы в поисках идеального оружия
Российская полиция изъяла у контрабандистов более 200 килограммов гашиша
В авариях самолетов «Адмирала Кузнецова» обвинили аэрофинишеры
В Минобороны рассказали о поступающих на вооружение самолетах Су-34
Жителя Приамурья обвинили в осквернении памятника погибшим в Сирии военным
Все материалы
Наука и техника
«Америке пора вернуться на Луну»
США создали замену российским двигателям РД-180
Ферментация теста пекарскими дрожжамиОно живое!
В США создали синтетическую форму жизни
La scène paysanne du premier plan représente les semailles. À droite, un homme sème à la volée. Des pies et des corneilles picorent les graines qui viennent d'être semées, à proximité d'un sac blanc et d'une gibecière. Derrière, un épouvantail en forme d'archer et des fils tendus, sur lesquels sont accrochés des plumes, sont destinés à éloigner les oiseaux. À gauche, un paysan à cheval passe la herse sur laquelle est posée une pierre qui permet aux dents de pénétrer plus profondément dans la terre. Il recouvre ainsi les grains qui viennent d'être semés. À l'arrière-plan, le peintre a représenté le Palais du Louvre. Du château au centre, on distingue, outre le donjon central qui accueillait alors le trésor royal, la façade orientale à droite, encadrée par la tour de la Taillerie et la tour de la Chapelle, et à gauche la façade méridionale, avec ses deux tours jumelées au centre. L'ensemble est entouré d'une enceinte ponctuée de trois tours et de deux bretèches, visibles ici. Sur la rive, des personnages conversent ou se promènentОткройте, паства!
Как в средневековой Франции прихожане заменяли полицию
Российские ученые объяснили природу гипертонии
Показано ранее неизвестное видео похорон Сталина
Детский паровозик-паук уничтожил армию солдатиков огнеметом
Определено оптимальное время для загара
Все материалы
Спорт
Ничейный Дон
«Ростов» дома сыграл вничью с МЮ в первом матче 1/8 финала Лиги Европы
Мутко прокомментировал решение о его недопуске до выборов в совет ФИФА
Мутко провалил проверку ФИФА
Футболист МЮ оправдал ничью с «Ростовом» низким качеством газона
Россиянин Зыков забросил шайбу в дебютном матче в НХЛ
Чемпион мира по мотогонкам погиб во время тренировки
Боксер Головкин оценил сложность предстоящего боя с Джейкобсом
Все материалы
Культура
Из наркоманов в ветераны
Кино недели с Денисом Рузаевым: от «На игле 2» до «Острова черепа»
Чем занять рот, если сказать нечего
Герои богомоловского «Дракона» лишены жизненной энергии, плоти и силы чувств
Андрей Макаревич«Терпеть не могу самоанализ»
Андрей Макаревич об искусстве, конфликтах и слове «патриотизм»
Иван Дорн посвятил новую песню проституткам и выпустил клип
Названа возможная причина смерти Джейн Остин
The Jesus And Mary Chain объяснились за фразу «я убил Курта Кобейна» в песне
Сэмюэл Л. Джексон спародировал «Криминальное чтиво» и другие свои фильмы
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
«Кеннеди, приди, порядок наведи»
WikiLeaks пытается уничтожить ЦРУ по заветам застреленного президента США
Искра, буря, безумие
Христиане, слоны и геи под прицелом лучших фотографов мира
Очки заиграли
Как люди страдают от убийств и изнасилований в виртуальной реальности
В соцсетях поглумились над кипятящими воду в микроволновках американцами
Пользователи Instagram подсели на издаваемые слизью и песком звуки
Цукерберг и его супруга станут родителями во второй раз
СМИ затерроризировали монастырь из-за пса-монаха
Все материалы
Ценности
Явный мир шопоголика
Новые магазины и корнеры, где можно оставить половину зарплаты
TAG Heuer заинтересовался видеоиграми
«Нет ничего плохого, что машина сама по себе сексуальна»
Массимо Фрашелла, креативный директор Jaguar Land Rover, о значении размера
Парижские причуды
Странные и экстравагантные гости показов Недели моды сезона осень-зима 2017-2018
Nike посвятил кроссовки Элтону Джону
Louis Vuitton оснастил модель Escale Spin Time парящим турбийоном
«Модник — понятие растяжимое»
Основатель бренда Porta 9 Алеко Илиопуло о правильной обуви и бизнесе в кризис
Все материалы
Путешествия
Дальше просто некуда
Что смотреть в Микронезии, которая отменяет визы для россиян
Артур Саркисян «Выплюньте это немедленно»
Эксперт — о российском винном рынке и создании винного антигида
Российский турист умер через несколько часов после прилета в Таиланд
Африканская авиакомпания отменила все рейсы после драки сотрудников
Названы три популярных у россиян направления отдыха на майские праздники
СМИ сообщили о запрете на посещение Белого дома иностранными туристами
Мамай с банькой и лыжами
Как горнолыжники, любящие фрирайд, построили для себя деревню в Прибайкалье
Все материалы
Из жизни
Японцы что-то знают
Что такое стиль жизни «ваби-саби» — почему им увлеклись звезды и миллиардеры?
«Вы готовы умереть, чтобы похудеть?»
Как живут те, кто весил 500 килограммов, но сумел сбросить вес
Майли СайрусПринцип неопределенности
Как живут те, кто не чувствуют себя ни мужчинами, ни женщинами
Грузчик Маша
Женщины всего мира о равенстве на рабочем месте
Австралийка превратила свое татуированное тело в арт-объект
Американка спасла застрявшего головой в бутылке скунса
Родившая в 72 года индианка рассказала о последствиях поздней беременности
Все материалы
12 безумных спорткаров Женевы
Самые крутые спортивные автомобили моторшоу
Главные новинки Женевы
Все премьеры Женевского моторшоу, часть 2
Машины наркобарона
Самые крутые автомобили наркобарона… и гонщика Пабло Эскобара
Потрясающие гаражи
Места, в которых хочется жить вместе с машиной
В Chevrolet сделали «Камаро» для гонщиков-любителей
Вышел новый трейлер «Форсажа 8»
Седану Hyundai Sonata добавили восьмиступенчатый «автомат»
Все материалы
Бог простит
В церкви нашли квартиру с красной мебелью и портретами в стиле поп-арт
Две трети россиян презрели старые квартиры
Фрэнк ГериСпугнули рыбу
Почему антисемиты изгнали из Канады создателя «танцующего дома»
«Наш дом — колония строгого режима»
История семьи, оказавшейся на грани распада из-за дачи
Цветам не место в доме
Почему дети мешают взрослым жить счастливо в собственных квартирах
Названы цены на частные дома в Крыму
Все материалы