Звезда Instagram раскрыла секрет идеальных ягодиц

Back to back day of clients today, already smashed a 7am shoulder workout with my client @pialaurenx 🙌🏼💪🏽 woke me up nicely 😌😌 wearing @thelablondon @celestialbodiez

A post shared by Courtney Black-PersonalTrainer (@courtneydblack) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT