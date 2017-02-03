Из жизни
 

Британка с пятью детьми сбросила 115 килограммов и прославилась в сети

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»

:Жительница британского графства Норт-Йоркшир сбросила 115 килограммов после рождения своих пятерых детей и стала звездой социальных сетей. Об этом пишет Daily Mail.

35-летняя Симон Гейтли (Simone Gately) занялась спортом и изменила рацион своего питания, чтобы вернуться в форму. Женщина ежедневно выходит на часовую пробежку в пять часов утра, а также гуляет с собакой. Два раза в неделю британка тренируется в спортивном зале.

My gang of 5 babies. With only 6 years between all 5 I spent most of the 6 years gaining and losing weight. I gained a total of 18 stone and it took some shifting! I get asked by many women how to get back in shape after having babies and I can honestly say if I can do it you can do it. Here are a few tips that I found worked for me. 1. Lots of walking with the pram 2. Walking to the local shops rather than driving. 3. Not dieting but focusing on positive food benefits and earing regularly. 4. Finding other mums to walk with. 5. Focusing on you not on others milestones both with the baby and with your body. However I just kept focused I and I stayed realistic and I keep changing/extending my goals once I reached them just setting small manageable goals each time. I will be giving more help and advice in the new year 🏋 I'm working on my strength and gains in 2017 and with the help from @womensbest #womensbest #fitmom #fitmum #mummyblogger #moms #fitgirls #fitnessmom #fitnessmum #strongmum #postpartumfitness #weightloss #weightlossjourney #bodygoals #pregnancy #fitnessmotivation #model #fitnessmodel #abs #workout #gym #moms #gymaddict #babybody #fitfam #fitspo #ukwomenshealth @fit.mom.of.ig @thefitmomsclub @ukwomenshealth @miss_mulloy #fitnessaddict #girlswholift #muscles #bodybuilding #photooftheday @fitandwellmagazine @new_magazine1 @motherandbaby

Фото опубликовано @simonegatelyfitmum5

Теперь на страницу Гейтли в Instagram подписаны более 26,7 тысячи человек. По словам женщины, у нее регулярно просят совета мужчины, которые обеспокоены, что их партнеры не могут сбросить вес после рождения ребенка. Также они опасаются, что возлюбленные потеряют форму после беременности. «Я тренируюсь даже вместе с детьми, которые воспринимают это как игру», — говорит она.

Ранее в феврале стало известно, что 26-летний британский врач Хейзел Уоллэс (Hazel Wallace) прославилась в Instagram благодаря своей любви к фитнесу и умению сочетать занятия с напряженным графиком работы.

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
Super fit mother-of-five reveals how she bounced back into shape after putting on 18 STONE during her pregnancies (and claims husbands contact her to ask how their wives can shed their baby weight)
Ставшая фитнес-гуру британский врач покорила Instagram
Жительница Новой Зеландии посвятила 15 лет фитнесу после развода с мужем
Австралийка похудела на 70 килограммов из-за костюма супергероини
Последние новости
СМИ сообщили сроки введения ЕС безвизового режима для Украины
В Совфеде предложили давать привившимся от гриппа дополнительный отпуск
В Японии отказались «забыть» преступное прошлое педофила
Назван срок первого коммерческого запуска «Протона» после проверок
Наблюдатели ОБСЕ заметили в Авдеевке танки и РСЗО
Названо главное отличие в культурном развитии протогерманцев и балтославян
Украинский велогонщик разбил лицо лидеру многодневки «Тур Дубая»
Другие материалы рубрики
00:04 Сегодня

Это у них семейное

Впервые в истории мать и ребенок из США вместе сменили пол
07:10 1 февраля 2017

Британских любителей здорового образа жизни закидали репой, картофелем и авокадо

22:19 2 февраля 2017

Беременная двойней Бейонсе приняла участие в откровенной фотосессии

21:56 1 февраля 2017

Британская звезда реалити-шоу потратила состояние на пластику

00:10 29 января 2017

Принцессы фитнеса

Десять самых тренированных женщин королевской крови
19:52 2 февраля 2017

Вокзалы Франции решили оснастить экологичными уличными писсуарами

21:45 2 февраля 2017

Не помещавшаяся в кресло самолета австралийка сбросила 54 килограмма

14:17 24 января 2017

В Instagram раскритиковали эротический снимок Беллы Хадид и Кендалл Дженнер

00:05 1 февраля 2017

«Facebook перевез меня из Новой Зеландии в Лондон»

Рассказ москвича, дважды менявшего страну ради карьеры
13:39 2 февраля 2017

Звезды Голливуда высмеяли Трампа за использование альтернативной конституции

16:39 2 февраля 2017

Джоли потребовала у Питта ежемесячные алименты в размере 100 тысяч долларов

15:12 24 января 2017

Художница нарисовала на носу тверкающего Дональда Трампа

Россия
Сергей Донской«Нужно предотвращать появление "концлагерей" для животных»
Глава Минприроды Сергей Донской — о приютах, мусорных свалках и судьбе кабанов
Владимир Путин и Виктор ОрбанДело к теплу
Путину в Европе предрекли перемены к лучшему
Alfred T. PalmerНе в кочегары и не в плотники
Можно ли пускать женщин в «мужские» профессии
В МЧС опровергли информацию о падении вертолета в Подмосковье
Источник сообщил о падении вертолета в Подмосковье
Путин понадеялся на здравомыслящих украинцев
Путин уличил Киев в желании отказаться от минских соглашений
Все материалы
Мир
На пути к мировому величию
Что помогло Израилю попасть в список наиболее влиятельных государств
Пугало
Новый образ «мирового зла»
Лишь бы не было жары
Национализм как лекарство от климатических изменений
В Калифорнийском университете в Беркли избили сторонника Трампа
Газета узнала об отказе команды Трампа от плана Обамы по освобождению Ракки
Взрыв произошел в пригороде Парижа
Чуркин ответил американской коллеге цитатой из конституции США
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Накрывает войной
К чему приведут самые масштабные за полтора года бои в Донбассе
Наблюдатели ОБСЕ заметили в Авдеевке танки и РСЗО
«У нас тут ад!»
Как жители Донбасса выживают под огнем артиллерии
Число раненых в результате обстрела Донецка выросло до 10 человек
СМИ сообщили сроки введения ЕС безвизового режима для Украины
В Крыму высмеяли общение Киева с виртуальными жителями полуострова
В ДНР сообщили об обстреле Донецка из систем «Ураган»
Все материалы
Финансы
«Наша экономика подсела на мигрантов»
Ректор ВШЭ Ярослав Кузьминов рассказывает, кто повысит доходы россиян
Петр Порошенко на пресс-конференции в БерлинеЗадарма Родины
Почему продвигаемая Порошенко приватизация обречена на провал
Международные резервы России выросли на 6,6 миллиарда долларов
Гонтарева отказала российским банкам на Украине в светлом будущем
Саудовская Аравия повысила цены на нефть для США, Европы и Азии
Reuters узнал дату старта валютных операций ЦБ и Минфина
Таможня перечислила в бюджет 284 миллиарда рублей
Все материалы
Бизнес
Сыровая кара
Как будут наказывать граждан за провоз санкционных продуктов
Мантурова выдвинули в совет директоров «Газпрома» на место Улюкаева
Теплоперестройка
Зачем теплоэнергетике нужны реформа и новый закон
Венгрия обеспокоилась ролью Украины в транзите российского газа в Европу
Маск пообещал высказать Трампу возражения против его иммиграционной политики
iCanDeliver объявил о значительном снижении цен на грузоперевозки
Государство раскрыло план приватизации на два года
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
Недостаточно для счастья
Чего ждать от нового истребителя ОКБ Микояна
Законопрослушный гражданин
Тайно записанные аудиофайлы разговоров признаны доказательством в суде
March 4, 2015 - Srinagar, Kashmir - SRINAGAR, INDIAN ADMINISTERED KASHMIR, INDIA - MARCH 04: A recruits of Indian armys soldier from Kashmir arrange INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles after his passing out parade at Rangreth in a garrison on MarchСтреляющие неудачники
Пять худших автоматов ХХ века по версии «Ленты.ру»
В Москве на охраняемой собаками территории нашли изувеченное тело пенсионерки
Мэттис пообещал «сокрушительный» ответ в случае ядерной атаки КНДР
Убийца Мурат Агджаров (справа) и следователь Александр Страмцов (слева) во время следственных действийВоскресшая
Как в Рязани погребенная заживо спаслась от своих палачей-наркоплантаторов
Американский эсминец Porter вновь вошел в Черное море
Все материалы
Наука и техника
This is an orbital view of Olympus Mons on MarsКирпичная фабрика
Наличие текущих рек лавы на Марсе доказали с помощью 200 граммов
Сложный выбор
Найден уродующий тело источник вечной молодости
Обнаженный трахит
На дне океана обнаружили следы затерянного континента
Названо главное отличие в культурном развитии протогерманцев и балтославян
Назван срок первого коммерческого запуска «Протона» после проверок
Хокинг и Маск встали на защиту людей от сверхинтеллекта
Найден способ заснуть вовремя
Все материалы
Спорт
Роман Зозуля в игре за сборную УкраиныАтака слева
Как болельщики «Райо Вальекано» изгнали из клуба обвиненного в фашизме Зозулю
Французский гандболист оригинально исполнил пенальти в Матче всех звезд
Украинский велогонщик разбил лицо лидеру многодневки «Тур Дубая»
Болт назвал сроки завершения карьеры
Фанаты испанского клуба разъяснили ситуацию с обвиненным в нацизме украинцем
В WBC отреагировали на положительную допинг-пробу Поветкина
Радионова завоевала золото Универсиады в фигурном катании
Все материалы
Культура
Искушение и наказание
Сказки для взрослых Дэвида Митчелла, Салмана Рушди и мадам д’Онуа
Виртуальная реальность фестивальной жизни
С чем сегодня связывается будущее аудиовизуальной культуры
Абсентный синдром
Трансвеститы и сутенеры квартала красных фонарей в объективе Андерса Петерсена
С рэпера 50 Cent сняли статус банкрота после уплаты 22 миллионов долларов
Перед архитектурным памятником Ле Корбюзье в Москве появится 58-метровая башня
Мел Гибсон и Винс Вон снимутся в триллере о полицейской жестокости
Учитель заявит на Поклонскую в Генпрокуратуру из-за «Матильды»
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
Фабрика няшек
Кто зарабатывает миллионы на танцующих перед камерами китаянках
Спасись и сохранись
Богачи набивают бункеры патронами в ожидании конца света
За базар ответишь
Как блогеры бегут из страны и садятся в тюрьму за провокационные ролики
Шварценеггер предложил подменить Трампа на посту президента США
В Японии отказались «забыть» преступное прошлое педофила
Назван самый популярный пост в истории Instagram
Порошенко превратили в мем «Безвизовый почекун»
Все материалы
Ценности
Американский легион
Ковбои и космонавты на неделе мужской моды в Нью-Йорке
Natura Siberica выпустила косметику с экстрактом чертополоха
Жюльен Маршенуар«Часы отвлекают от мира с террористическими атаками»
Жюльен Маршенуар, знаток старинных механизмов и созерцатель звезд
Украинцы выставили на торги колье принцессы Дианы за 12 миллионов долларов
Bosco перестанет одевать российских олимпийцев впервые за 15 лет
IKEA выпустила футболки и рюкзаки с принтами от Кита Нила
Acqua di Parma предложил женщинам духи с запахом пиона и черного перца
Все материалы
Путешествия
Сообразили на троих
Лучшие свинг-курорты со всего мира
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 17: A aerial view of a beach scene on September 17, 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Границ больше нет
Государства по всему миру облегчают визовые требования для россиян
Здесь Русью пахнет
Лучшие концепции туристического бренда страны
Дальнее зарубежье стало лидером по росту повторных перелетов из России
Россиян предупредили о свинке в США
Российская авиакомпания отказалась от двух рейсов из Жуковского
Суд снова обязал «Победу» бесплатно перевозить женские рюкзаки
Все материалы
Из жизни
Это у них семейное
Впервые в истории мать и ребенок из США вместе сменили пол
«Мы делали барбекю, много смеялись»
Сирийские беженцы поделились фотовоспоминаниями о хороших временах на родине
Принцессы фитнеса
Десять самых тренированных женщин королевской крови
«Facebook перевез меня из Новой Зеландии в Лондон»
Рассказ москвича, дважды менявшего страну ради карьеры
Британка с пятью детьми сбросила 115 килограммов и прославилась в сети
Беременная двойней Бейонсе приняла участие в откровенной фотосессии
Вокзалы Франции решили оснастить экологичными уличными писсуарами
Все материалы
Тест-драйв корейского лимузина
Длительный тест Genesis G90. Часть первая
Американец 30 лет хранил редкую Ferrari в однокомнатной квартире
Суперкары в кредит
Мы посчитали платежи по кредиту за суперкар ценой 220 миллионов рублей
Nissan построил экстремальный фургон для бездорожья
Советские автомобили с пластиковыми кузовами
Эксклюзивные архивные фотографии необычных машин СССР: часть первая
Названы претенденты на звание лучшей машины в мире
14 «прощальных» машин
Последние автомобили в своем роде. Они же — самые лучшие
Все материалы
«Мы начали решать свои проблемы, как в 90-х»
За потребительские кредиты смогут отбирать квартиры
Развели тут бордель
Экскурсия по самому большому публичному дому Южного полушария
Война дворцам
Каких домов лишились в 2016 году звезды Голливуда
Апартаменты в «Москва-Сити» подешевели вдвое
«Теперь она бомж и живет в закутке под лестницей»
История преподавательницы, лишившейся трех квартир в Москве
Москве предрекли торговый провал
Все материалы