Звезда Instagram из Лондона пожаловалась на большой бюст

BAE WATCH ❤ found a red swimsuit so naturally I had to be really basic and give my best Pamela Anderson impression, especially as we're DJ'ing in Marbella this weekend at a beach party she's attending! Swimsuit of dreams by @lipsylondon. This was way harder than it looked on a pebble beach! ☀️ #baywatch #baewatch #sardinia #baewatchmoment

A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames) on May 25, 2017 at 5:01am PDT