Прожженный сигаретами кардиган Кобейна продадут за рекордные 200 тысяч долларов

The sweater worn by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance in 1993 is already bid up to $200,000 for our Icons & Idols: Rock 'N" Roll auction happening at Hard Rock Cafe NYC on Friday and Saturday on online at Julien's Auctions! Julien's Auctions is proud to present our "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction event taking place at the Hard Rock Café New York and live online at Julien's Live on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll is two-day music extravaganza featuring over 700 historical artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world’s most important and influential music artists. At the center stage of this event will be two important items tied to the legacy and iconography of one of rock music’s most signature artists, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, including his custom-built left-handed Fender Mustang guitar during Nirvana’s In Utero tour as well as his vintage olive-green cardigan worn at Nirvana’s most defining performance and one of rock history’s best live performances ever recorded, on MTV’s Unplugged in New York. PUBLIC EXHIBITION & LIVE AUCTION LOCATION Hard Rock Cafe New York 1501 Broadway-Times Square New York, NY 10036 PUBLIC EXHIBITION Monday, October 21st – Friday, October 25th 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time Free to the Public LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll Friday, October 25th Session I (Lots 1-194): 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Session II (Lots 195-325): 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, October 26th Session III (Lots 326-523): 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Session IV (Lots 524-704): 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time For Inquiries, Please Contact: Phone: (310) 836-1818 | Fax: (310) 742-0155 Email: info@juliensauctions.com Learn more at www.JuliensAuctions.com. #JuliensAuctions #HardRockCafe #Auction #Memorabilia #Exhibit #Exhibition #KurtCobain #Nivana #Elvis #TheBeatles #TheWho #Queen #DavidBowie #SidVicious #Madonna #JanisJoplin #Aerosmith #JimiHendrix #GratefulDead #MichaelJackson #BobDylan #EricClapton #BruceSpringsteen #EltonJohn

