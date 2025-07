Умер Халк Хоган. Легендарного усатого рестлера в 1990-х обожал весь мир

Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. Фото: Anna Moneymaker / GettyImages