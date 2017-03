47-летняя сербка стала самой привлекательной бабушкой в мире

Change your thoughts and you will change your world. Happy Friday my gorgeous stylish friends 💋💕💕💕 via @street__styling 💋💕❣️❣️❣️#grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

A post shared by @realfashionist on Mar 24, 2017 at 12:14am PDT