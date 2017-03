Облепленные блестками женские ягодицы приобрели популярность в сети

💥THE GLITTER BOOTY💥 🙌🏼 I glittered up the beautiful booty queen @sophiamoreno7 in @thegypsyshrine GOLD CHUNKY GLITTER ✨✨ for our little early morning desert shoot 🌵✨ She looks amaze!!💥 📸 by Me ❤️ Wearing @claudiapink Top & @thisisrosabloom sparkle hot pants 💫✨

A post shared by Mia Kennington (@thrillsoftomorrow) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:26pm PST