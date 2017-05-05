Дизайн черепов британской визажистки прославился в сети

Жительница Лондона приобрела популярность в соцсети Instagram после того, как начала публиковать свой дизайн черепов, которые она наносит на лицо. За обновлениями в аккаунте девушки следят более 230 тысяч человек.
Визажистка и блогер Ванесс Дэвис (Vanessa Davis) также ведет собственный YouTube-канал. Девушка снимает видеозаписи, на которых демонстрирует свою работу на дизайном черепов. Ролики набирают до четырех тысяч просмотров.
Holographic Skull Video. The first makeup I ever bought was from MAC Cosmetics in 1997, age 14. Two vivid pressed eyeshadows: 'Steamy' and 'Aquadisiac' are featured in this makeup. Also featured is 'Red Electric' Pigment Powder. I love these colours so much, this is how I began, by packing colours into various contours of the face. I had been collecting stars for a while now and they just seemed in harmony with these eyeshadows. Here's to celebrating 20 years using Makeup Art Cosmetics.
DISCO GLAM. Forever Studio 54 Skull! I wish I could live my life in gold and crystals.
Neon Skulltress Skull. If you were a neon sign what would it say? This look was inspired by several artists.
Amaluna Clown Skull with Mermaid Tears. Here's a close up of the last post. Thanks for joining me for my Live feed makeup and keeping me company late into the night! The two questions I got asked the most about this makeup were regarding the mermaid tears and the glue I use. I found these beads on EBay and I always glue anything to my face using Aquafix which is a water based prosthetics glue.
Golden Punk Skull. Kicking off 2017 with this hybrid of my Silver Punk Skull and My Golden Opulent Skull I did last January.
В апреле стало известно, что живущая в Торонто (Канада) визажистка Сетарех Хоссейни (Setareh Hosseini) создала образы знаков зодиака. Девушка опубликовала снимки в макияже на своей странице в соцсети Instagram. За обновлениями в аккаунте визажистки следят более 109 тысяч человек.