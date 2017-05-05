Из жизни
 

Дизайн черепов британской визажистки прославился в сети

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Ванесса Дэвис
Ванесса Дэвис

Жительница Лондона приобрела популярность в соцсети Instagram после того, как начала публиковать свой дизайн черепов, которые она наносит на лицо. За обновлениями в аккаунте девушки следят более 230 тысяч человек.

Визажистка и блогер Ванесс Дэвис (Vanessa Davis) также ведет собственный YouTube-канал. Девушка снимает видеозаписи, на которых демонстрирует свою работу на дизайном черепов. Ролики набирают до четырех тысяч просмотров.

Holographic Skull Video 💿💀💕💜💚 The first makeup I ever bought was from @maccosmetics in 1997, age 14. Two vivid pressed eyeshadows: 'Steamy' and 'Aquadisiac' are featured in this makeup. Also featured is 'Red Electric' Pigment Powder. I love these colours so much, this is how I began, by packing colours into various contours of the face. I had been collecting stars for a while now and they just seemed in harmony with these eyeshadows. Here's to celebrating 20 years using Makeup Art Cosmetics 🍾⭐️✨@maccosmetics @maccosmeticsuk #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsuk #skullart #skullmakeup #skulltress #artoftheday StyleArtists #arts_secret #artwonderful #art_daily #sketch_daly #crazymakeups #artdaily #instagram #instagood #styleblogger #makeupartist #artoftheday #nofilter #holographic

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on

Neon Skulltress© Skull 💕💀🖤 If you were a neon sign what would it say? I'd love to hear your answers! This look was inspired by several artists: @rachelcmakeup @doyouevenblend @theangelmakeup @godsownjunkyard products used @maccosmetics @maccosmeticsuk Lip Mix in Black, Chromacake in White, Black, Pigment powder in Red Electric, Studio Sculpt Foundation NW20, Mineral Loose Powder in Light, Full Coverage Foundation in White, Extended Play Mascara in Black, @wonderlandmakeup Pigment powder eyeshadow in 'Chalked' #amazingmakeupart #skullmakeup #skulltress #skullart #artoftheday #mua #faceart #facepainting #bbloger #makeupoftheday #thehorrorhub #StyleArtists #arts_secret #artwonderful #art_daily #sketch_daly #artsviral #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsuk #neonlights #neonsign #neonpink #neon #neonskull

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on

Golden Punk Skull 💰💀💎🤘🏼💄 Kicking off 2017 with this hybrid of my Silver Punk Skull and My Golden Opulent Skull I did last January. The fabulous Bunny Skull Ring 🐰💀is from the talented @heartofbone_ Products used: @wonderlandmakeup '24k Gold' Loose Eyeshadow 'Matt Black' Loose Eyeshadow Gold Glitter on fingers and ears from @shineshack #heartofbone #patmcgrath #shineshack #wonderland amazingmakeupart #skullmakeup #dupemag #skulltress #skullart #artoftheday #muashoutouts #faceart #facepainting #bbloger #makeupoftheday #sopormagazine #thehorrorhub #skulltress #feature__my_stuff #StyleArtists #arts_secret #artwonderful #art_daily #sketch_daly #featuring_mua #artsviral #punk #gold

A post shared by ________VANESSA DAVIS________ (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager) on

В апреле стало известно, что живущая в Торонто (Канада) визажистка Сетарех Хоссейни (Setareh Hosseini) создала образы знаков зодиака. Девушка опубликовала снимки в макияже на своей странице в соцсети Instagram. За обновлениями в аккаунте визажистки следят более 109 тысяч человек.

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
Вдохновившаяся знаками зодиака визажистка прославилась в сети
Французская визажистка превратила пятилетнего сына в Дрейка с помощью грима
В сети обратили внимание на оптические иллюзии от корейской визажистки
Последние новости
МИД ответил на обвинения Эстонии в нарушении воздушной границы самолетом Лаврова
Трамп подписал федеральный бюджет США
СМИ сообщили об отказе Месси продлить контракт с «Барселоной»
На афгано-пакистанской границе десятки человек погибли из-за переписи населения
В Африке появилось новое смертельное заболевание
В Госдуме отреагировали на обвинения в попытке захвата украинского катера
Украине предрекли поражение на «Евровидении» из-за потери Крыма
Другие материалы рубрики
Из жизни
 — 
00:03 4 мая 2017
Последние месяцы жизни Сильвано

Не спать!

Сильвано знал, что спасения нет. Он утратит сон, сойдет с ума, а потом умрет
17:50 4 мая 2017

Тайские проститутки поколотили бизнесменов в Паттайе

15:27 2 мая 2017

Дубай первым в мире получил шрифт от Microsoft

04:32 4 мая 2017

Жительница Колумбии из жадности съела девять тысяч долларов

Из жизни
 — 
00:18 28 апреля 2017

Брить или не брить

Поклонницы натуральной красоты массово отказываются от эпиляции
16:23 2 мая 2017

Голубоглазого седого орангутана-альбиноса вызволили из плена на Борнео

13:29 Сегодня

Johnson & Johnson выплатит заболевшей раком американке 110 миллионов долларов

11:18 3 мая 2017

Голый россиянин заперся в прозрачном ящике около музея в Нью-Йорке

Из жизни
 — 
00:13 1 мая 2017

«Люди везде совершенно одинаковы»

История москвички, переехавшей в бельгийский Льеж
20:04 30 апреля 2017

Индийским невестам подарили сотни деревянных бит для мужей-алкоголиков

10:22 4 мая 2017

Модель plus-size снялась обнаженной для модного журнала

20:20 2 мая 2017

Парижский арт-дилер забыл в такси картину стоимостью 1,5 миллиона евро

Россия
Владик ФиранскийДругая кожа
Рассказ Сергея Мостовщикова о ребенке, родившемся в коконе
Активные занятия спиртом
Где в России жестче всего борются с пьянством
«Проблем еще очень-очень много»
В Кремле поговорили о выполнении майских указов
Добро пожаловать, или «Пидарасам вход воспрещен»
Герман Стерлигов о здоровой еде, морали и полной победе над электричеством
Вашингтону пообещали суровое наказание за попытки контролировать порты Приморья
В Госдуме отреагировали на обвинения в попытке захвата украинского катера
Трутнев призвал США заниматься своими делами вместо контроля за портами России
Все материалы
Мир
Лесбиянка и пожилой националист
Кого ультраправые предлагают Германии на выборах в бундестаг
Петушья доля
Тренировки и кровавые схватки пернатых гладиаторов
Федор Лукьянов : Инструментальная Россия
Визит Меркель в Москву: контекст и темы для переговоров
В джунглях Таиланда нашли потерявшуюся партию мигрантов из Мьянмы
На афгано-пакистанской границе десятки человек погибли из-за переписи населения
Американского военного советника убили в Сомали
В США при заходе на посадку разбился грузовой самолет
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Петр Порошенко и члены Конгресса США«Медовый месяц США и Украины закончился»
Политолог Руслан Бортник — об отношениях Киева с Западом и новом Майдане
Сына Порошенко пожурили за кофту с надписью «Russia»
Депутат Рады пообещал за пять лет отучить украинцев праздновать 9 Мая
Эстония уничтожит плотины бобров на границе с Россией для борьбы с контрабандой
На Украине возгордились отказавшимся лечь в дрейф в водах РФ экипажем катера
Теракт назвали главной версией пожара на складах боеприпасов под Харьковом
В украинском проморолике для «Евровидения» виды Крыма заменят Веркой Сердючкой
Все материалы
Финансы
Выступление Владимира Путина на пленарном заседании в рамках XX Петербургского международного экономического форума, 2016 годК точке баланса
Чего ждать от ПМЭФ-2017
Свободная касса
Как выполнить требования 54-ФЗ с выгодой для бизнеса
Медведев назначил нового замминистра финансов России
Банк России резко поднял курсы доллара и евро
Медведев предостерег от использования «перекрашенных инвестиций» в ТОР
Кудрин предложил сократить число пенсионеров в России
ЦБ пришел с внеплановой проверкой в банк «Югра»
Все материалы
Бизнес
Мечи и орала Третьего рейха
Какие немецкие компании вооружали, одевали и кормили армию нацистской Германии
Никита Кричевский: Бизнес-стервятники: прерванный полет
Семь примеров вывода активов из Башнефти
Итальянское вино Dimon для России оказалось фейком
Правительство разрешило курорту «Роза Хутор» арендовать новые земельные участки
Путин поручил привлекать инвесторов для освоения Тамбейской группы
В Россию задумали поставлять тосканское вино Dimon
В «Иркуте» рассказали о подготовке МС-21 к тестовому полету
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
Военный парад в Турции«Турция должна заплатить за С-400 сполна»
Каковы перспективы военно-технического сотрудничества Москвы и Анкары
Любили и зарыли
Как семья майора полиции унаследовала квартиру чужого человека в обход его родни
Китайский авианосец
Как Пекин обзавелся собственной длинной палубой
Генштаб назвал направления следующих ударов в Сирии
В Италии выпущен первый истребитель F-35B
«Адмирал Эссен» присоединился к средиземноморской группировке ВМФ России
В Сирии предотвратили подрыв смертника возле конвоя Красного Креста
Все материалы
Наука и техника
Ватные капли
Зарождение жизни объяснили без участия бога
A cold water immersion experiment at Dachau concentration camp presided over by Professor Ernst Holzlöhner (left) and Dr. Sigmund Rascher (right). The subject is wearing an experimental Luftwaffe garmentПтичку жалко
Почему нацисты защищали права животных и уничтожали людей
Сжалось и протекло
Как аномальная материя угрожает Земле уничтожением
Раскрыта дата выхода новой God of War
Китайский интернет-магазин прекратил продажу смартфонов Xiaomi в России
Хакеры снова взломали Mass Effect: Andromeda
Раздавливающую арбузы гигантскую мышеловку показали на видео
Все материалы
Спорт
Криштиану РоналдуНаполнить Кубки
Хет-трик Роналду, российский судья и голландский карнавал в полуфиналах ЛЧ и ЛЕ
Конечно, Вася
Как команда Олега Знарка выиграла стартовый матч чемпионата мира
Саммит большой шестерки
Чего ждать от стартующего чемпионата мира по хоккею
СМИ сообщили об отказе Месси продлить контракт с «Барселоной»
Сборная России обыграла шведов в стартовом матче чемпионата мира по хоккею
Путин допустил подачу Россией заявки на Олимпиаду-2028
Женщина заявила об изнасиловании в туалете стадиона во время матча НХЛ
Все материалы
Культура
Оказался наш отец
Кино недели с Денисом Рузаевым: от «Стражей Галактики 2» до «Однажды в Германии»
Вокалистка Slowdive Рейчел ГосвеллНе запылились
Артисты, которые вдруг вернулись спустя десятилетия
Стивену Сигалу запретили въезд на Украину на пять лет
Создатели «Острых козырьков» задумались о мюзикле по мотивам сериала
Путин поручил распространить за рубежом русские фильмы и сериалы
Украине предрекли поражение на «Евровидении» из-за потери Крыма
Дэвид Линч заявил об уходе из кино
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
«Я больше не хочу котиков и лесбиянок»
Почему люди бегут из самого веселого издания в мире
Посольство России в Британии восславило Господа за непопадание в заголовки Times
Он вам не плейбой
Кокаин, покер и папины миллионы — тайная империя короля Instagram Дэна Билзеряна
Пользователей сети поразил чересчур правдоподобный фокус с «отрыванием» пальца
The New Times получил предупреждение за интервью с террористом из Калуги
PornHub отыскал себе SMM-щика для России
В сети поверили в фейк о замазанной саудовским ТВ голове Меркель
Все материалы
Ценности
Выбирать по-французски
Личный спорткар Энцо Феррари и другие редкости
Актуальные российские дизайнеры
Кто создает отечественную моду
Турки продали 12-метровый катер с ванной на борту
Chevrolet отметил 65-летие Corvette спецверсией за 140 тысяч евро
Nike создаст инновационные джинсы для занятий спортом
Нью-йоркские сапожники предложили раскрашенные вручную кроссовки
Американский дизайнер сшила свадебное платье за два миллиона долларов
Все материалы
Путешествия
Из бистро возгорится пламя
Кулинария Франции вместе с политической кухней переживают бурные времена
От Камелота до Авалона
Путешествие по местам памяти короля Артура
Минск отказался от ужесточения контроля на рейсах между Белоруссией и Россией
Пассажир потребовал от авиакомпании 100 тысяч долларов из-за тучных попутчиков
Россия сохранила предупреждение об угрозе отмены чартеров в Анталью
Европейский лоукостер Wizz Air откроет прямые рейсы в Санкт-Петербург
В Абу-Даби заметили стремительный рост числа туристов из России
Все материалы
Из жизни
За мечту под нож
Поклонники пластики превращаются в фантастических персонажей
Последние месяцы жизни СильваноНе спать!
Сильвано знал, что спасения нет. Он утратит сон, сойдет с ума, а потом умрет
Брить или не брить
Поклонницы натуральной красоты массово отказываются от эпиляции
Тайские проститутки поколотили бизнесменов в Паттайе
Дизайн черепов британской визажистки прославился в сети
Жительница Колумбии из жадности съела девять тысяч долларов
Johnson & Johnson выплатит заболевшей раком американке 110 миллионов долларов
Все материалы
В плену сирен
Длительный тест Toyota LC 200: выводы и стоимость владения
Эксклюзивно для Китая
Автомобили крупнейших марок, созданные только для китайского рынка
Да нет, наверное
Длительный тест дизельного Jaguar XE: итоги, прощание
Старые машины, которые можно купить новыми
Автомобили старше 10 лет, которые продаются в России новыми
Haval H9 получил дизельный мотор
Toyota Land Cruiser разогнался до 370 километров в час
В Нижнем Новгороде разрабатывают внедорожник на базе «Соболя»
Все материалы
От нашего стола
Российские интерьеры, сводящие иностранцев с ума
Зависли на хате
Украинцы придумали дом, который может обойтись без российского газа
Москва за нами
Какие квартиры можно купить в пределах МКАД по цене до трех миллионов рублей
Определена стоимость самой дешевой квартиры Москвы
Сносное настроение
Демонтаж жилых домов в Москве: что нужно знать
Вышка светит
Как выглядит частный особняк, побивший мировой рекорд этажности
Мэрия Москвы опубликовала список хрущевок под снос
Все материалы