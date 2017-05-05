Дизайн черепов британской визажистки прославился в сети

Holographic Skull Video 💿💀💕💜💚 The first makeup I ever bought was from @maccosmetics in 1997, age 14. Two vivid pressed eyeshadows: 'Steamy' and 'Aquadisiac' are featured in this makeup. Also featured is 'Red Electric' Pigment Powder. I love these colours so much, this is how I began, by packing colours into various contours of the face. I had been collecting stars for a while now and they just seemed in harmony with these eyeshadows. Here's to celebrating 20 years using Makeup Art Cosmetics 🍾⭐️✨@maccosmetics @maccosmeticsuk #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsuk #skullart #skullmakeup #skulltress #artoftheday StyleArtists #arts_secret #artwonderful #art_daily #sketch_daly #crazymakeups #artdaily #instagram #instagood #styleblogger #makeupartist #artoftheday #nofilter #holographic

