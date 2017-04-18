Вдохновившаяся знаками зодиака визажистка прославилась в сети

Живущая в Торонто (Канада) визажистка Сетарех Хоссейни (Setareh Hosseini) создала образы знаков зодиака. Девушка опубликовала снимки в макияже на своей странице в соцсети Instagram.
Хоссейни примерила на себя образы Овна, Стрельца, Козерога, Скорпиона, Рыбы, Тельца, Льва и так далее. За обновлениями в аккаунте визажистки следят более 88 тысяч человек.
Uncompromisingly stubborn with a strong willed character, great perseverance and determination. She has a hot and fiery temper, and will unleash it when pushed to her limits. Even so, she loves anything that excites her senses. Controlled by inner serenity and a powerful sense of stability, she is & always will be a force to be reckoned with. ♉️ #TAURUS
You can usually pick her out from a crowd – she’s the one with the loudest laugh, the brightest smile, and the most confident strut of them all. Her hair is a mane made of gold, and her skin glows like a sunset. She is an alpha, a lioness, a leader and a warrior. She may appear soft like a daydream, but she has a never ending inferno burning inside her. ♌️ #LEO
В августе 2016 года стало известно, что жительница американского штата Техас сделала своей 97-летней прабабушке макияж, с помощью которого преобразила ее облик. 18-летняя студентка университета и визажистка Тэйлор Тримбл (Taylor Trimble) опубликовала результат на своей странице в социальной сети Twitter.