Вдохновившаяся знаками зодиака визажистка прославилась в сети

Fiery and fiercely passionate, she wears a steel armor and her horns always aim ready for battle. Forever taking charge and continuously looking for dynamic and competition. Driven by avidity and born a fearless leader, she bares a pure and almost childlike soul; untainted & unafraid. ♈️ #ARIES

A post shared by @starhosseini♒️✨ (@starlit_makeup) on Sep 8, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT