Из жизни
 

Вдохновившаяся знаками зодиака визажистка прославилась в сети

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»

Живущая в Торонто (Канада) визажистка Сетарех Хоссейни (Setareh Hosseini) создала образы знаков зодиака. Девушка опубликовала снимки в макияже на своей странице в соцсети Instagram.

Хоссейни примерила на себя образы Овна, Стрельца, Козерога, Скорпиона, Рыбы, Тельца, Льва и так далее. За обновлениями в аккаунте визажистки следят более 88 тысяч человек.

В августе 2016 года стало известно, что жительница американского штата Техас сделала своей 97-летней прабабушке макияж, с помощью которого преобразила ее облик. 18-летняя студентка университета и визажистка Тэйлор Тримбл (Taylor Trimble) опубликовала результат на своей странице в социальной сети Twitter.

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
Американка преобразила 97-летнюю прабабушку с помощью макияжа
Французская визажистка превратила пятилетнего сына в Дрейка с помощью грима
В сети обратили внимание на оптические иллюзии от корейской визажистки
Последние новости
Путин поздравил Эрдогана с результатами референдума
Эрдоган сообщил про договоренность с Трампом о скорой встрече
Станцию метро в центре Петербурга закрыли на вход из-за подозрительного предмета
В Киргизии задержали брата предполагаемого организатора взрыва в Петербурге
Суд в Севастополе постановил снести самострой у моря
Associated Press узнало о привезенном Путину плане Трампа по Сирии
«Стрелок из Facebook» покончил с собой
Другие материалы рубрики
Из жизни
 — 
00:11 17 апреля 2017

«Те, кто думает, что здесь сказка, ошибаются»

История москвички, переехавшей в Париж
10:40 7 апреля 2017

Американец пригласил свою 93-летнюю бабушку на школьный выпускной

21:37 Сегодня

Во Франции свившие гнездо аисты оставили без света тысячу человек

21:44 7 апреля 2017

Борцы с педофилами испортили выходные невиновному британцу

Из жизни
 — 
00:12 14 апреля 2017

Грязная девчонка

Она начинала с краж и автостопа, а закончила созданием стомиллионного бизнеса
20:13 Сегодня

Бразильские дальнобойщики «оживили» умирающего от жары гривистого волка

20:35 Сегодня

В Китае собака попыталась вернуть к жизни погибшего под колесами сородича

20:15 Сегодня

Папарацци в аэропорту Лос-Анджелеса спели Виктории Бекхэм в честь дня рождения

Из жизни
 — 
00:04 12 апреля 2017

Космические лайки

Как выглядят селфи в невесомости: бытие астронавтов в соцсетях
00:11 7 апреля 2017

В США кадет-гей пригласил спутника на выпускной

19:09 Сегодня

Кайли Миноуг заподозрили в романтических отношениях с британским принцем

16:14 Сегодня

Эмбер Херд собралась замуж за Илона Маска

Россия
«Его пнут как котенка или пройдут мимо»
Почему родители аутистов боятся, что дети их переживут
Станцию метро в центре Петербурга закрыли на вход из-за подозрительного предмета
Путин поздравил Эрдогана с результатами референдума
«Конфликт между Россией и США — конец цивилизации»
Возможна ли на самом деле война двух ядерных держав
Последний прыжок
Чемпионку Европы по спортивным танцам спасет сложная операция
Кураев предложил дать всем верующим по два дополнительных выходных
Дачница из Старого Победилова остановила вора с топором и шпагой
Все материалы
Мир
A female supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans against the military and interior ministry, during a protest in front of barbed wire, army soldiers and the riot police at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, November 15, 2013. Supporters of Mursi staged one of their largest protest marches in weeks on Friday, a day after Egypt's military-backed government lifted a three month state of emergency.Thousands of demonstrators marched in different neighborhoods of Cairo and in several cities around the country. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)Сиси против исламизма
Почему авторитарные методы президента Египта бессильны в борьбе с радикалами
Former French Economy Minister and candidate for the next presidential election, Emmanuel Macron leaves the University of Lille, during a political rally for his movement, En Marche! (Forward!) in Lille, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.Макрон восходящий
Какие силы двигают к вершине власти во Франции лидера объединения «Вперед!»
Эрдоган глобального масштаба
На международной арене Соединенные Штаты все чаще ведут себя как Турция
Эрдоган сообщил про договоренность с Трампом о скорой встрече
Associated Press узнало о привезенном Путину плане Трампа по Сирии
Family members of a Kashmiri Muslim pilgrim wait outside the closed gate of a hajj house as they wait to send him off for the annual hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. The hajj pilgrimage, which is among the five pillars of Islam, attracts around 3 million Muslims worldwide each year. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)Неси свой полумесяц
Легко ли быть мусульманином в стране священных коров
epa05900747 A woman walks in front of a giant picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 April 2017. A referendum on the constitutional reform in Turkey will be held on 16 April. The reform, passed by Turkish parliament on 21 January, would change the country's parliamentarian system of governance into a presidential one, which the opposition denounced as giving more power to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EPA/SEDAT SUNA Scene Больше власти для Эрдогана
Что нужно знать о референдуме по изменению турецкой конституции
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Демонстрация эстонцев в Петербурге в апреле 1917 годаЭстония, которую мы потеряли
Как страна отмечает столетие независимости
Из здания МВД Белоруссии похитили 270 тысяч долларов
В Киргизии задержали брата предполагаемого организатора взрыва в Петербурге
В Латвии анонсировали запуск собственной космической ракеты в 2018 году
В Одессе установили «исцеляющий головную боль» памятник Айболиту
Опубликовавшая фото с кормлением грудью дочь Атамбаева удалилась из соцсетей
Генпрокуратура Украины попросила Канаду помочь найти авторов книги Януковича
Все материалы
Финансы
Норвежья болезнь
Примет ли Великобритания «норвежский вариант» взаимодействия с ЕС
Глава МВФ похвалила Россию за антикризисные меры
Президент отметил резкий рост потребления товаров в России за последние 25 лет
Путин сравнил процентщицу из Достоевского и микрофинансовые организации
Реальные доходы россиян в марте сократились на 2,5 процента
ЦБ выпустит памятные монеты в честь Севастополя и Керчи
Искусственный интеллект Сбербанка освоил стихосложение
Все материалы
Бизнес
Шашечки под облаками
Появится ли в России воздушное такси
Интернет-магазины смогут заменить покупку онлайн-кассы ее арендой
Российские овощеводы высказались за продление запрета на ввоз турецких томатов
«Аэрофлот» признан самым сильным брендом России
Зерновики предсказали снижение закупок из-за запрета на возврат хлеба
Переход на электронные учебники «Просвещение» осуществит за счет средств от IPO
Топ-менеджера «Рив Гош» задержали по подозрению в коммерческом подкупе
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
Американский опыт и российские пулеметы
Зачем Росгвардии штурмовой пулемет
Махмуд ВелитовНе так помянули
В Москве судят имама Махмуда Велитова за оправдывающую терроризм проповедь
Семь поколений
США впервые за сорок лет начали испытания авианосца нового типа
Мужчину без пальца и с трубкой в горле заподозрили в убийстве на Кривой Болде
Суд вынес приговор пособнику Пугачева по делу о хищениях из Межпромбанка
Предполагаемый организатор теракта в метро отказался от признательных показаний
Предполагаемого организатора взрыва в Петербурге арестовали
Все материалы
Наука и техника
Пусть льет
Когда лето перестанет отличаться от зимы
Очумелые ручки
Как собрать iPhone и компьютер своими руками
Студент научил робота попадать лазером по людям
PlayStation 4 оказалась убежищем для тараканов
В египетском «Лагере 157» обнаружили шесть мумий
Создана аномальная материя с отрицательной массой
Раскрыты ключевые особенности iPhone 8
Все материалы
Спорт
Джон ТерриКапитан Лондон
Самые яркие моменты карьеры защитника «Челси» Джона Терри
«Реал» — «Бавария» — 0:0
«Реал» принимает «Баварию» в ответном матче 1/4 финала Лиги чемпионов
Тренер «Барселоны» поставил задачу забить «Ювентусу» пять мячей
В «Зените» осудили назвавшего Луческу румынским чучелом агента Карреры
Футболиста «Уфы» заподозрили в покупке наркотиков
Владельца команды «Формулы-1» Force India арестовали в Лондоне
В обществе «Спартак» появился киберспортивный клуб
Все материалы
Культура
«В отношениях с женщинами Эйнштейн был многолик»
Оскароносный режиссер Рон Ховард — о своем новом сериале «Гений» и его герое
Владимир Тучков: Почему Россия не Европа
Что роднит отечественное стихосложение с сибирскими медведями
Они вам еще покажут
Линч, Ханеке, Коппола, Звягинцев: главные премьеры 70-го Каннского фестиваля
Леди Гага обсудила психические отклонения с принцем Уильямом
Названы лучшие американские здания за 2017 год
Виновницей падения с высоты актера из «Обитаемого острова» назвали кошку
Гостей «Евровидения-2017» попросили не называть украинцев русскими
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
Пост оплачен
Реклама продолжает мозолить глаза, но ученые придумали против нее супероружие
«Ахи-вздохи, малолетки-дуры»
Зачем MTV возвращает в эфир шоу, взорвавшее мозг целому поколению
Женская психоделика
Кто стоит за самой загадочной и пугающей блондинкой интернета
Facebook отреагировал на прямые трансляции убийств в соцсети
Трампа раскритиковали за издевательство над детьми
Cуд зарегистрировал иск «Медиазоны» к МИД
В России разблокирован популярный порносайт xHamster
Все материалы
Ценности
Жан Кассегрен«Люди перестают сходить с ума по ультрамодным аксессуарам»
Жан Кассегрен: эксперт, знающий все о стиле парижанок
Миланская выставка интерьеров и мебели
56-й Salone del Mobile
Nike создал новые кроссовки для Криштиану Роналду
Skoda привезла в Шанхай первый электрический концепт
Британский школьный учитель собрал коллекцию советских машин
Guerlain выпустил очередной «Ландыш»
Genesis создаст конкурента BMW 6-Series
Все материалы
Путешествия
Шик — это по-нашему
Самое дорогое российское жилье на Airbnb
Весь покрытый зеленью
Как выглядит один из самых красивых островов мира — португальский Сан-Мигел
Канадская авиакомпания отказала 10-летнему ребенку в перелете из-за овербукинга
Росавиация назвала причину отказа «Победы» перевозить ребенка с ДЦП
Американские пенсионеры совершили более 100 круизов на одном и том же лайнере
Три россиянина и поляк отправились в кругосветное путешествие на вертолете
Индиец обошел запрет на торговлю спиртным с помощью 500-метрового лабиринта
Все материалы
Из жизни
Быть «Мисс Россией»
Как изменились стандарты красоты россиянок с начала XXI века
«Те, кто думает, что здесь сказка, ошибаются»
История москвички, переехавшей в Париж
Грязная девчонка
Она начинала с краж и автостопа, а закончила созданием стомиллионного бизнеса
Во Франции свившие гнездо аисты оставили без света тысячу человек
Вдохновившаяся знаками зодиака визажистка прославилась в сети
Бразильские дальнобойщики «оживили» умирающего от жары гривистого волка
В Китае собака попыталась вернуть к жизни погибшего под колесами сородича
Все материалы
Угадай машину по звуку
Еще один тест, в котором машины надо узнавать по звуку двигателей
Новый S-Класс: все, что нужно знать
Все факты о новом флагмане «Мерседеса»
Суперкар за пять баксов
Разбитые суперкары по цене «Соляриса». Или чашки кофе
Лучшие автомобильные интерьеры года
10 самых крутых салонов. По мнению американцев
Citroen выпустил «кроссовер для людей»
Компания BMW удлинила «пятерку» на 13 сантиметров
«Мерседес» добавил S-Классу автопилот и новые моторы
Все материалы
Чудеса селекции
Что получится, если скрестить квартиру с дачей: опыт россиян
Такая парадная
Что скрывается за стенами коммунальных квартир Петербурга
Тариф «Хватит»
За услуги ЖКХ можно платить в разы меньше
Российских владельцев жилья в Великобритании заставят раскрыть свои имена
Закатали в цемент
Архитектор решил пожить на заводе, и вот что из этого вышло
«Если у тебя нет любовника, квартире взяться неоткуда»
Исповедь россиянки, ставшей ипотечницей в 20 лет
Названы позволяющие быстро заработать на жилье в Москве профессии
Все материалы