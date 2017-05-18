Ценности
 

Американский дизайнер показал в Дубае моделей в пластиковых комбинезонах

Американский дизайнер Лакуан Смит представил новую коллекцию одежды в рамках Арабской Недели моды, которая проходит в Дубае. В новую линейку вошли комбинезоны из пластика и обтягивающие платья в сочетании с высокоми сапогами до колена. Фотографии с показов опубликованы на странице организаторов в Instagram.

Другой участник дефиле — итальянский дизайнер Лаура Манчини — показала одежду в духе древнего Египта. На подуим вышла модель, одетая в костюм Клеопатры.

Лакуан Смит — американский дизайнер, основатель собственного бренда. Первый показ прошел в 2010 году в рамка Недели моды в Нью-Йорке. Среди поклонниц марки — певица Леди Гага, теннисистка Серена Уильямс и другие.

08:02 Сегодня

10:18 17 мая 2017

08:06 21 апреля 2017

