Американский дизайнер показал в Дубае моделей в пластиковых комбинезонах

One of America's hottest designers, @laquan_smith presented during the second day of the Arab Fashion Week a Ready Couture collection featuring his signature PVC catsuits, corseted dressed, python knits and over-the-knee boots. His design motto to create outfits for an 'unapologetically galmorous' waman was reflected on the catwalk as models showcased in the presence of many A-list international celebrities, such as @iamcardib and @yogottikom #LaQuanSmith #arabfashioncouncil #arabfashionweek #ReadyCouture #cardib #YoGottikom

A post shared by ARAB FASHION COUNCIL ® (@arabfashioncouncil) on May 18, 2017 at 3:55am PDT