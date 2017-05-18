Американский дизайнер показал в Дубае моделей в пластиковых комбинезонах

Американский дизайнер Лакуан Смит представил новую коллекцию одежды в рамках Арабской Недели моды, которая проходит в Дубае. В новую линейку вошли комбинезоны из пластика и обтягивающие платья в сочетании с высокоми сапогами до колена. Фотографии с показов опубликованы на странице организаторов в Instagram.
One of America's hottest designers, @laquan_smith presented during the second day of the Arab Fashion Week a Ready Couture collection featuring his signature PVC catsuits, corseted dressed, python knits and over-the-knee boots. His design motto to create outfits for an 'unapologetically galmorous' waman was reflected on the catwalk as models showcased in the presence of many A-list international celebrities, such as @iamcardib and @yogottikom #LaQuanSmith #arabfashioncouncil #arabfashionweek #ReadyCouture #cardib #YoGottikom
Другой участник дефиле — итальянский дизайнер Лаура Манчини — показала одежду в духе древнего Египта. На подуим вышла модель, одетая в костюм Клеопатры.
Italian designer Laura Mancini presented a collection in tribute to Maria Callas represented by the first Emirati Model @rafeeaalhajsi . The collection has kept the original DNA of the brand by using origami cuts and the dominant colours are gold , black and pink. #ArabFashionWeek #arabfashioncouncil #MariaCallas #LauraMancini
Лакуан Смит — американский дизайнер, основатель собственного бренда. Первый показ прошел в 2010 году в рамка Недели моды в Нью-Йорке. Среди поклонниц марки — певица Леди Гага, теннисистка Серена Уильямс и другие.