Основатель Microsoft завел страничку в Instagram

Основатель корпорации Microsoft Билл Гейтс завел аккаунт в соцсети Instagram.

Страничка имеет знак верификации от руководства соцсети. В описании аккаунта сказано, что он будет посвящен работе в сфере благотворительности и «другим интересам» Гейтса.

Первой публикацией стала подборка из трех фотографий, сделанных во время поездки бизнесмена в Танзанию. Кадры сделаны во время обеда Гейтса с местными школьниками.

Hello from Tanzania, Instagram! I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases. Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning. Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along.

A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) on

На момент публикации новости страничка имеет более 100 тысяч подписчиков. Сам Гейтс следит за обновлениями 25 аккаунтов, в том числе своей супруги Мелинды, Microsoft, основателя Facebook Марка Цукерберга и ряда благотворительных организаций.

