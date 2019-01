Американец пытался побороть интернет-зависимость выпеканием хлеба и проиграл

After many failed attempts at creating a starter and many grams of flour in the trash I finally made my first loaf of sourdough. Thank you to everyone who listened to me talk about bread for the past month and @leenyteeny for her patience as I made a total mess of the kitchen every day. Also, many thanks to @joshuaweissman and @brad_leone @csaffitz for the helpful tutorials and @limprimerie for making bread so good that even years later I still think about it. #sourdough #bread #naturalstarter #leavin

Фото опубликовано @bkurbs