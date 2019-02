Выбран худший наряд на премии «Оскар»

💃LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET! Best actress nominee Olivia Colman styled by me wearing custom @Prada; the ultimate thinking women’s brand. She and I brainstormed Oscar ideas in the back of an SUV riding through the Palm Springs desert. And Prada took those ideas, worked their genius alchemy and spun them into the sheer emerald and slate grey embellished magic you see here. THANK YOU MIUCCIA, and all your wonderful team -Marinella, Vicky, Antonella, Verde and Will. From the bottom of my heart ♥️♥️♥️♥️ . . #StyledByMaryFellowes #StyledByMF #Fellowers #RedCarpet #Fashion #Style #Stylist #TheFavourite #OliviaColman #Oscars #TheAcademy #Prada #Chopard #Oscars2019

