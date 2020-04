Знаменитости массово показали лица без макияжа и удивили фанатов

#IStayHomeFor my mom’s best friend, Ang, a kidney transplant survivor! Do your part and stay home to protect those who are vulnerable. Please! And to those who can’t, and are providing life saving and supporting services, THANK YOU. I nominate @alessandragl @thereallukeevans @camillabelle @michellepfeifferofficial @zoeydeutch @andygarcia Who do you stay home for?! #6degrees #coronavirus #IStayHomeFor #staysafe

Фото опубликовано @dakotafanning