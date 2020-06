Девушка начала выкладывать фото изъянов своего тела без фотошопа и прославилась

I like to think of us all as scrummy spongy cakes. We all started out the same, cooking in the womb. Then over the years, we’ve added in different ingredients - soaked up experiences that make us all even more delicious & give us our flavours ⁣ ⁣ But... we’ve been decorated with heavy toppings like self-doubt, comparison, body shaming, self-sabotaging thoughts - they feel like they’re baked into our lives but they don’t deserve any time or attention ⁣ I want to help you eat through those toppings & feed you with goodnesssss You are scrummdidddlyumcious, EVERY SINGLE SLICE OF YOU 🧁

Фото опубликовано @chessiekingg