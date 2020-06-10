Звезды раскрыли свои секреты похудения во время самоизоляции

Звезды кино и шоу-бизнеса раскрыли секреты своего похудения во время режима самоизоляции, введенного на фоне пандемии коронавируса. Соответствующий материал опубликовали The Sun.
Например, звезда реалити-шоу и плюс-сайз-модель Джемма Коллинз (Gemma Collins) отказалась от еды вне дома, благодаря чему вес начал постепенно уходить. Она заранее готовит для себя несложные блюда. «У меня бывают загрузочные субботы, когда я ем все, что хочу. Затем в течение трех недель я подхожу к выбору пищи с умом», — рассказала Коллинз.
Lots of you been asking me how I am looking so good 🧡🌸🧡I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown. I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything. But keeping on track of my weightloss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board. Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support! Not only have they kept my supply of jabs up to date, they’ve also been providing me with meals plans and weekly check ups with how I’m getting on. Please go check out their page if you’re looking for a real solution to loosing weight! @skinnyjab 🧡✌🏻#ad I have always been body confident no matter of size 🧡💗
Телезвезда Хлои Ферри (Chloe Ferry) в соцсетях регулярно показывает процесс тренировок, во время которых она выполняет приседания и силовые упражнения. Кроме того, 24-летняя знаменитость контролирует свою диету. Например, на завтрак она ест яйца, ломтик хлеба и выпивает протеиновый шоколадный коктейль. Известно, что за последние несколько месяцев ей удалось сбросить 12 килограммов.
It has taken a lot for me to upload these photos, as you know I'm judged on anything I do, A few years ago if anyone had told me where I’d be today I'd have laughed at them. It all started a good few years ago, being put into the spotlight and in the public eye at a very young age. Every aspect of my life was commented on - more so than anything else was my appearance. I'm a tough person, but waking up every day to comments like “you look fat” or “get a boob job” really starts to stick in your head, and it makes you start to think these people are right - I do need a boob job, or I do need to lose weight. I wanted a quick fix and turned to surgery thinking all these comments would go over night. This couldn’t have been further from the truth! In fact they increased! More fat comments, more about the way I looked. It eventually made me dread posting a photo because of all the trolls out there. This is where I made a lifestyle choice, I started to go to the gym and looking after my body. For me, it was my own little escape time, a break from the negativity that social media was bringing to my life. It wasn’t just good for my body, but good for my mind. At this point the negative comments became the driving factor to push me harder. Put yourself in my shoes, and imagine opening your Instagram to thousands of comments about being fat. I would not wish this on anyone. Now, I’m body confident in my own skin and happy with the way I look, physically and mentally. I’m finally feeling great! If I can do it so can you, and I want to be there to help anyone feeling that they can't.
Также Ферри недавно призналась, что она прибегала к хирургическим вмешательствам, так как раньше ее тело регулярно критиковали. Однако сейчас она поддерживает форму благодаря здоровому образу жизни.
Во время режима самоизоляции удалось похудеть на 10 фунтов (4,5 килограмма) и блогерше Софи Касаи (Sophie Kasaei). «Сейчас я не ем еду навынос, не путешествую по стране и не езжу на работу, останавливаясь по пути в кафе. Дома я готовлю полезные блюда, а по утрам в течение часа тренируюсь вместе с отцом», — поделилась Касаи.
В июне эксперты «Роскачества» поделились с россиянами способом быстрого похудения после окончания режима самоизоляции. По их словам, следует сократить количество потребляемых калорий, ложиться спать до полуночи и делать ежедневно 10 тысяч шагов.