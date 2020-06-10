Ценности
 
Последние новости
Убийцу шведского премьера нашли спустя более чем 30 лет
Россияне потратились на недвижимость в Турции
Российских водителей захотели проверять на трезвость по-новому
Зеленский предрек чувство стыда у россиян за присоединение Крыма
Решивший стать президентом США баскетболист пообещал бесплатную марихуану
Китай усомнился в происхождении коронавируса
Умер боровшийся с коронавирусом сатирик Анатолий Трушкин
Стратегический бомбардировщик ВВС США случайно потерял гиперзвуковую ракету
Россиянам предрекли «арктическое вторжение» после аномальной жары
Новости партнеров

Звезды раскрыли свои секреты похудения во время самоизоляции

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Адель
Адель
Фото: @adele

Звезды кино и шоу-бизнеса раскрыли секреты своего похудения во время режима самоизоляции, введенного на фоне пандемии коронавируса. Соответствующий материал опубликовали The Sun.

Например, звезда реалити-шоу и плюс-сайз-модель Джемма Коллинз (Gemma Collins) отказалась от еды вне дома, благодаря чему вес начал постепенно уходить. Она заранее готовит для себя несложные блюда. «У меня бывают загрузочные субботы, когда я ем все, что хочу. Затем в течение трех недель я подхожу к выбору пищи с умом», — рассказала Коллинз.

Lots of you been asking me how I am looking so good 🧡🌸🧡I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown. I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything. But keeping on track of my weightloss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board. Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support! Not only have they kept my supply of jabs up to date, they’ve also been providing me with meals plans and weekly check ups with how I’m getting on. Please go check out their page if you’re looking for a real solution to loosing weight! @skinnyjab 🧡✌🏻#ad I have always been body confident no matter of size 🧡💗

Фото опубликовано @gemmacollins1

Телезвезда Хлои Ферри (Chloe Ferry) в соцсетях регулярно показывает процесс тренировок, во время которых она выполняет приседания и силовые упражнения. Кроме того, 24-летняя знаменитость контролирует свою диету. Например, на завтрак она ест яйца, ломтик хлеба и выпивает протеиновый шоколадный коктейль. Известно, что за последние несколько месяцев ей удалось сбросить 12 килограммов.

It has taken a lot for me to upload these photos, as you know I'm judged on anything I do, A few years ago if anyone had told me where I’d be today I'd have laughed at them. It all started a good few years ago, being put into the spotlight and in the public eye at a very young age. Every aspect of my life was commented on - more so than anything else was my appearance. I'm a tough person, but waking up every day to comments like “you look fat” or “get a boob job” really starts to stick in your head, and it makes you start to think these people are right - I do need a boob job, or I do need to lose weight. I wanted a quick fix and turned to surgery thinking all these comments would go over night. This couldn’t have been further from the truth! In fact they increased! More fat comments, more about the way I looked. It eventually made me dread posting a photo because of all the trolls out there. This is where I made a lifestyle choice, I started to go to the gym and looking after my body. For me, it was my own little escape time, a break from the negativity that social media was bringing to my life. It wasn’t just good for my body, but good for my mind. At this point the negative comments became the driving factor to push me harder. Put yourself in my shoes, and imagine opening your Instagram to thousands of comments about being fat. I would not wish this on anyone. Now, I’m body confident in my own skin and happy with the way I look, physically and mentally. I’m finally feeling great! If I can do it so can you, and I want to be there to help anyone feeling that they can't.

Фото опубликовано @chloegshore1

Также Ферри недавно призналась, что она прибегала к хирургическим вмешательствам, так как раньше ее тело регулярно критиковали. Однако сейчас она поддерживает форму благодаря здоровому образу жизни.

Во время режима самоизоляции удалось похудеть на 10 фунтов (4,5 килограмма) и блогерше Софи Касаи (Sophie Kasaei). «Сейчас я не ем еду навынос, не путешествую по стране и не езжу на работу, останавливаясь по пути в кафе. Дома я готовлю полезные блюда, а по утрам в течение часа тренируюсь вместе с отцом», — поделилась Касаи.

В июне эксперты «Роскачества» поделились с россиянами способом быстрого похудения после окончания режима самоизоляции. По их словам, следует сократить количество потребляемых калорий, ложиться спать до полуночи и делать ежедневно 10 тысяч шагов.

Что происходит в России и в мире? Объясняем на нашем YouTube-канале. Подпишись!
Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
WEIGH HEY The secrets behind celebs’ lockdown weight loss, from Gemma Collins’ home-cooked meals to Chloe Ferry’s squat routines
Россиянам раскрыли способ быстрого похудения после изоляции
70-летняя модель раскрыла секрет быстрого похудения в изоляции
Ценности
Ценности00:06 7 июня

«Тысячи баксов на запястье, когда твой отец управляет страной»

Как развлекались жена и дети африканского диктатора, пока его народ голодал
09:52Сегодня

54-летняя актриса попозировала в бикини и восхитила фанатов

07:01Сегодня

Популярная певица показала откровенный образ для домашней тренировки

03:00Сегодня

Самая перспективная российская модель снялась в бюстгальтере верхом на лошади

Ценности00:01 5 июня

«Если заболею и умру, то хоть красивым»

Как работают подпольные салоны красоты во время пандемии и на что идут мастера ради выживания
22:01 9 июня

Жена миллионера раскрыла способ привлечь богатого жениха с помощью одежды

20:58 9 июня

Раскрыто значение облюбованных американскими политиками шарфов

19:53 9 июня

Полная клиентка не влезла в модную одежду, возмутилась в сети и прославилась

Ценности00:0131 мая

«Мы же так старались»

Самую молодую миллиардершу в мире лишили титула. Как ей удалось убедить весь мир в своем богатстве?
18:56 9 июня

Фото с изъянами тела без ретуши стали трендом у звезд

17:46 9 июня

Раскрыты подробности роскошной жизни миллионеров в Монако

16:37 9 июня

Раскрыт секрет молодости не применяющих ботокс звезд

Россия
Собянин отменил режим самоизоляции и пропуска
Куда можно будет ходить и какие ограничения остаются?
Настя Рожкова«Мне очень страшно, но еще больше я устала от боли»
Настю Рожкову спасет операция на позвоночнике. Нужна помощь
«Трупы лежали в несколько слоев»
Войны, катастрофы, репрессии, коронавирус: что и как меняло отношение россиян к смерти
«Родителям я не рассказываю, чтобы не переживали»
Почему россияне идут в волонтеры и помогают людям в эпоху коронавируса
Все материалы
Мир
В США пообещали арестовать зачинщиков беспорядков во время протестов
Американцы потребовали от ООН осудить действия властей против чернокожих
Прокуратура Нидерландов вернулась к старой версии крушения лайнера в Донбассе
Перешли Иордан
Израиль готов силой забрать палестинские земли. Кто победит в новом столкновении на Ближнем Востоке?
Названы лучшие российские вузы по версии мирового рейтинга QS
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Зеленский сравнил войну в Донбассе с лабиринтом
Дело семейное
Как отношения с детьми расшатывают и укрепляют политические режимы в Средней Азии
Оскорбивший соперника и его жену Лукашенко пожаловался на оскорбления
Лукашенко отправил правительство в отставку
Что заставило президента Белоруссии устроить зачистку кабинета министров перед выборами
Генпрокурор Украины пожаловалась на низкую зарплату
Кто на старенького?
В Белоруссии арестован главный конкурент Лукашенко на выборах. Кто еще готов бросить ему вызов?
Зеленский ответил на обвинения в сравнении Украины с проституткой
Все материалы
Экономика
Определено будущее цен на нефть
Климатическое оружие
Европа нацелилась на мировое господство. Ей помогут экология и коронавирус
Путин похвалил Сбербанк за первое место в мире по акционерной стоимости
Мечты срываются
«Газпром» теряет 1,5 триллиона рублей и рискует сорвать поставки газа в Китай на миллиарды долларов
В Китае решили главную проблему Tesla
Все в онлайн
Как пандемия повлияла на российских продуктовых ретейлеров
Непрерывный экономический рост США завершился
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
ФСБ сообщила об обысках в администрации закрытого города с ракетными войсками
«Это все, конечно, чудовищно»
Актера Ефремова отправили под домашний арест. За смертельное ДТП ему грозит 12 лет тюрьмы
Пойманный ФСБ с бомбами российский школьник оказался психически больным
Ефремова под домашним арестом проконтролирует прокуратура
Россиянин организовал нелегальную оружейную мастерскую и попался ФСБ
Все материалы
Наука и техника
Илон Маск назвал главную цель SpaceX
«Он едва успел покинуть самолет»
 
Обнаружена причина проникновения коронавируса в мозг
Первый батут
Как Илон Маск лишил Россию монополии в космосе: история SpaceX
Российский генерал прокомментировал гипотетический удар США по Сибири
«Слухи подпитывали страхи»
Почему Сталин скрывал от народа правду о Великой Отечественной войне
Раскрыты самые популярные смартфоны в России
Все материалы
Спорт
Опубликованы фото роскошной виллы Роналду
«Мы не животные, мы люди!»
Звезды спорта в ярости из-за смерти чернокожего в США. Они борются с вандалами и требуют перемен
Деонтей Уайлдер оправдал беспорядки в США
Майк Тайсон и Крис Джерико«Боги войны разбудили меня»
Майк Тайсон напомнил о себе безумными выходками. Зачем он решил снова удивить фанатов?
Футболист обыграл двоих и забил дальним ударом в девятку
«Он уходил, обещал — и вернулся»
Спорт и ставки в июне 2020-го: когда начнут играть РПЛ, АПЛ, Ла Лига и Серия А
Российский футбол собрались вернуть на бесплатное телевидение
Все материалы
Культура
Версию жены Ефремова о влиянии снотворного на актера во время аварии оценили
«Если посадят, буду носить передачки»
Как страна, друзья и семья отреагировали на смертельное ДТП с Михаилом Ефремовым
Жена Ефремова рассказала о страшных собутыльниках актера «из каких-то органов»
Актер Ефремов попал в пьяное ДТП в центре Москвы
На Садовом кольце столкнулись внедорожник актера и грузовой фургон
Опубликовано видео с напившимся перед смертельным ДТП Ефремовым
Ефремов пожаловался на проблемы с сердцем
«Ресурсы ограничены, а износ неизбежен»
Что заставляет тело стареть и как отодвинуть смерть?
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
В видео Дудя про Ефремова появились свежие комментарии об «уроде» и «убийце»
Крик души
Катастрофы, протесты и попытки человечества познать себя на снимках лучших фотографов мира
Способ заваривать чай в США признали отвратительным
«Лупят только жертву»
Как шоу «Давай поженимся» превратилось в сеансы травли и почему всех это только веселит
Вирусный ролик помог бездомной женщине вернуться в семью и заработать
«Колхоз — это то, что нам нужно»
Россиянка поработала вебкам-моделью и раскрыла детали. Что заставляет девушек раздеваться на камеру?
Главный нарколог России рассказал о пьянстве Ефремова
Все материалы
Ценности
Популярные модели массово снялись в откровенных образах для Vogue в изоляции
«Тысячи баксов на запястье, когда твой отец управляет страной»
Как развлекались жена и дети африканского диктатора, пока его народ голодал
Gucci выпустил «бабушкины» тапки с мехом за десятки тысяч рублей
«Если заболею и умру, то хоть красивым»
Как работают подпольные салоны красоты во время пандемии и на что идут мастера ради выживания
Описаны изменения индустрии моды в эпоху постпандемии
«Мы же так старались»
Самую молодую миллиардершу в мире лишили титула. Как ей удалось убедить весь мир в своем богатстве?
Невеста раскрыла способ быстрого похудения к свадьбе
Все материалы
Путешествия
В Крыму откроют все санатории и отели
«Представьте, какой эффект на пассажиров окажут девушки»
Мини-юбки, молодость и сексуальность. Как менялись требования к стюардессам в разные времена
Россиянам пообещали «неотвратимо приближающийся» отдых за границей
Россия начала открывать границы для выезда россиян за рубеж
Кому можно выезжать и въезжать в страну?
Россияне приготовились путешествовать по стране без страха перед коронавирусом
«Утром я проснулся без копейки»
Как россиянин рискнул покорить Турцию на велосипеде, выпил чаю с военными и провел ночь в мечети
Названы доступные для россиян направления для отдыха
Все материалы
Из жизни
Мужчина купил восемь одинаковых лотерейных билетов и сорвал джекпот
«Здесь думают, что русские суеверные»
История россиянки, которая переехала в Германию и стала спасать жизни
Загадочное существо с пугающе огромными глазами оказалось лососевым королем
«Вы будете править миром»
Как поддельный Гитлер вымогал у бедняков деньги на невидимые космолеты и захват Галактики
Мужчина сбросил 37 килограммов и раскрыл свой секрет похудения
«Я чувствовал, что реальность вокруг меня меняется»
Как ученый исследовал обманщиков и понял, что сам попал в центр заговора, и все вокруг — ложь
Занятия спортом излечили женщину от смертельной болезни
Все материалы
Чеченский стартап разработал виртуальный конфигуратор автомобилей
Старинные автомобили, которые можно купить в России прямо сейчас
Девять способов прикоснуться к истории на любой вкус и кошелёк
«Ночная» версия Mercedes-Maybach S 650 выйдет тиражом 15 экземпляров
Беспилотники Яндекс: что нового?
Сотрудничество с Hyundai и новое поколение яндексовского автопилота
Subaru XV получил двигатель от Forester
Хотроды за двести: американцы на льду Байкала
Самые интересные автомобили фестиваля скорости «Байкальская миля 2020»
Из конструктора Lego сделали работающий вариатор
Все материалы
Дом
Бывшая возлюбленная Аршавина показала новый дом
Дышите ровно
Какими россияне видят врачей, спасающих страну от коронавируса
Седокова раскрыла секрет погашения ипотеки
Россиянка отсудила квартиру после 20 лет пребывания в психбольнице
Продавцам жилья в Москве предрекли разочарование в посткарантинной реальности
Уж лучше вы к нам
Дома в Италии по цене 1 евро — реальный шанс уехать в Европу или ловушка?
Все материалы
Нацпроекты
Российский регион массово обеспечат доступом к высокоскоростному интернету
Число зараженных коронавирусом в России превысило 50 тысяч
Больше всего случаев в Москве и Московской области
Экспорт российского региона превысил 1,5 миллиарда долларов
Владимир ПутинПутин объявил о новых мерах поддержки на время коронавируса
Президент призвал собрать все ресурсы и пообещал врачам премии за опасную работу
Реконструкция аэропорта Челябинска потребовала более 10 миллиардов рублей
Что нужно знать о коронавирусе
Как избежать заражения и с какими симптомами нужно вызывать врача
Лицензии для утилизаторов промышленных отходов предложили сделать временными
Все материалы