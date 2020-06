Выбраны самые нелепые ошибки фотошопа у девушек в соцсетях

WHICH DO YOU PREFER? It’s not a new idea that photoshop produces unrealistic standards for woman, and in this climate, where we have so much time to focus on what we are doing/eating it’s especially prevalent to remember that those photos are not REAL. Nitpicking over what you think are your ‘flaws’ (because common media fails to represent normal women everyday) is not your fault - it’s the media’s. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL (inside and out) and you DONT have to look like those women in the media because even they are not necessarily REAL!!! Anyways rant over - stay safe angels xx

Фото опубликовано @befitbryony