Мятая одежда стала трендом 2025 года

MM6 Maison Margiela - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 27: A model walks the runway at the MM6 Maison Margiela fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images). Фото: Pietro D'Aprano / Getty Images