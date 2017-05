«Надо быть добрее к себе»

Throwback... it's quite amusing and terrifying that 5 years ago today I was learning how to walk (for the competition that is)! If you are plagued with thoughts like "I'll always hate my body" please know there is hope. There was a time I hated my body too and I understand the pain and energy it takes to hate on yourself. Now I unconditionally love my body and everything changed in the moment I chose to learn to unconditionally embrace it. You have that choice too...isn't that exciting? Yep - your choice! Starting right now - baby steps.. off you go, I've got your back xx #ihaveembraced #embracethedocumentary #embrace #tarynbrumfitt #embraceitforward #tbt #bodyimage #bodyimagemovement #kindness #globalchange

