Гибче надо быть

Today is my beloved #flexifriday - this is not a crazy hard or spectacular move but it is a basic bend so I think there is nothing wrong on posting it! Sadly my hip pain is back so no legstretch for the next weeks- only back and shoulders. Sometimes I don't understand my body. 😞 #flexibility #flexyfriday #backbend #bendy #bendygirl #bendytrick #bendymove #tattooedgirl #girlswithtattoos #blondehair #indigirls #flexilegs #flexylegs #contortion #contortionist @indipolewear

A post shared by 🌸 Carolin Schmitt (@pole_mimi) on May 25, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT