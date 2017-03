Работающие в бикини американские баристы прославили кофейню в сети

A great attitude is like a perfect cup of coffee ✨☕️ You can NOT start the day off without it. 😄 I hope to see you soon! ☀️🌴 😋 #barista #bikini #uniform #BikiniBeans #positive #goodattitude #fun #coffeetime #phoenix #espresso

A post shared by Bikini Beans Espresso (@bikinibeansespresso) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:41am PST