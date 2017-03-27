46-летняя Наоми Кэмпбелл снялась для обложки модного журнала

Британская супермодель Наоми Кэмпбелл приняла участие в фотосессии для издания Sorbet Magazin. Кадры со съемки опубликовали на странице в социальной сети Instagram издания.
Фотографом выступил — Нико Бустос (Nico Bustos). Для съемки Кэмпбелл надела несколько костюмов и белоснежное пальто от марки Burberry.
COVER STAR Part 1 | Pick up the new DYNAMIC DUOS issue where we explored the power of collaboration. Since first photographing the super model turned actress @iamnaomicampbell in 2004, @nicobustos captures something rare and beautiful in the iconic face that has changed the shape of the fashion industry as we know it today. To see more, pick up our Spring 2017 issue, out now. Photography by @nicobustos | Styling by @kateahazell | Fashion by @burberry | Make up by @hadeeladeela | Hair by @marcialuvlocks | Fashion assistant @robbiecanale | #sorbetmag #SPRING2017 #naomicampbell #nico #burberry #sorbetmagazine #dynamicduos
NEW ISSUE ALERT | Introducing the DYNAMIC DUOS issue for Spring 2017. We paired the iconic and influential supermodel and actress @iamnaomicampbell with Spanish photographer @nicobustos celebrating the power of collaboration. Also in the new issue, we feature artistic creative pairings and design duos from all around the world in art, fashion and business as we explore how the meeting of two minds can have beautiful and extraordinary results. Pick up the new issue on stands across the world this week. Photography by @nicobustos | Styling by @kateahazell | Fashion by @burberry | Make up by @hadeeladeela | Hair by @marcialuvlocks | Fashion assistant @robbiecanale | #sorbetmag #SPRING2017 #naomicampbell #nico #burberry #sorbetmagazine #dynamicduos
Как отмечается в подписи к фото, номер со снимками манекенщицы уже можно приобрести. На страницу издания в Instagram подписаны более девяти тысяч человек.
COVER STAR Part 3 | Pick up the new DYNAMIC DUOS issue where we explored the power of collaboration. Since first photographing the super model turned actress @iamnaomicampbell in 2004, @nicobustos captures something rare and beautiful in the iconic face that has changed the shape of the fashion industry as we know it today. To see more, pick up our Spring 2017 issue, out now. Photography by @nicobustos | Styling by @kateahazell | Fashion by @burberry | Make up by @hadeeladeela | Hair by @marcialuvlocks | Fashion assistant @robbiecanale | #sorbetmag #SPRING2017 #naomicampbell #nico #burberry #sorbetmagazine #dynamicduos
COVER STAR Part 2 | Pick up the new DYNAMIC DUOS issue where we explored the power of collaboration. Since first photographing the super model turned actress @iamnaomicampbell in 2004, @nicobustos captures something rare and beautiful in the iconic face that has changed the shape of the fashion industry as we know it today. To see more, pick up our Spring 2017 issue, out now. Photography by @nicobustos | Styling by @kateahazell | Fashion by @burberry | Make up by @hadeeladeela | Hair by @marcialuvlocks | Fashion assistant @robbiecanale | #sorbetmag #SPRING2017 #naomicampbell #nico #burberry #sorbetmagazine #dynamicduos
В ноябре 2016 года Кэмпбелл рассказала в интервью журналу Remix о том, как относится к юным коллегам по подиуму, которые прославились, не в последнюю очередь, благодаря соцсетям. Наоми похвалила многих девушек, в частности молодых американских звезд модельного бизнеса — Беллу и Джиджи Хадид, а также Кендалл Дженнер.