46-летняя Наоми Кэмпбелл снялась для обложки модного журнала

Британская супермодель Наоми Кэмпбелл приняла участие в фотосессии для издания Sorbet Magazin. Кадры со съемки опубликовали на странице в социальной сети Instagram издания.

Фотографом выступил — Нико Бустос (Nico Bustos). Для съемки Кэмпбелл надела несколько костюмов и белоснежное пальто от марки Burberry.

NEW ISSUE ALERT | Introducing the DYNAMIC DUOS issue for Spring 2017. We paired the iconic and influential supermodel and actress @iamnaomicampbell with Spanish photographer @nicobustos celebrating the power of collaboration. Also in the new issue, we feature artistic creative pairings and design duos from all around the world in art, fashion and business as we explore how the meeting of two minds can have beautiful and extraordinary results. Pick up the new issue on stands across the world this week. Photography by @nicobustos | Styling by @kateahazell | Fashion by @burberry | Make up by @hadeeladeela | Hair by @marcialuvlocks | Fashion assistant @robbiecanale | #sorbetmag #SPRING2017 #naomicampbell #nico #burberry #sorbetmagazine #dynamicduos

A post shared by Sorbet Magazine (@sorbetmag) on

Как отмечается в подписи к фото, номер со снимками манекенщицы уже можно приобрести. На страницу издания в Instagram подписаны более девяти тысяч человек.

В ноябре 2016 года Кэмпбелл рассказала в интервью журналу Remix о том, как относится к юным коллегам по подиуму, которые прославились, не в последнюю очередь, благодаря соцсетям. Наоми похвалила многих девушек, в частности молодых американских звезд модельного бизнеса — Беллу и Джиджи Хадид, а также Кендалл Дженнер.

