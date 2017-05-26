Из жизни
 

Модель plus-size похвасталась фигурой на пляже

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»

Британская plus-size-модель Искра Лоуренс (Iskra Lawrence) опубликовала на своей странице в соцсети Instagram снимок в купальнике. В подписи к кадру женщина призвала женщин гордиться своим телом.

26-летняя Лоуренс указала в подписи, что женщинам не следует истязать себя, пить таблетки для похудения, чтобы хорошо выглядеть в бикини летом. Главное для манекенщицы, радоваться своему телу, каким бы оно ни было. «Не важно, как вы выглядите. У вас есть право бегать по пляжу в любой одежде», — отметила она.

Hoping most of u already know this as I've been saying it quite a while now... EveryBODY is a bikiniBODY a summerBODY and all the rest of the bodies we are told we must have in order to enjoy ourselves on the beach. We were only told we had to look a certain way or have a certain type of body so that we would try that new diet pill, buy that new product or wear something slimming... what a load of garbage. I won't be working out more or eating less to prepare for my holiday next week - I'm good thanks, I'm gonna get excited for packing cute clothes, researching the destination & practising a few lines of a new language. No matter what you look like, you have full right to run around on the beach wearing whatever you damn well want. Life's experiences are for YOU and they are happening right now every single day. We have these bodies because they're our homes they let us breathe in that yummy salty ocean aroma, watch the waves roll in and feel the sand between our toes. That's what I hope we are feeling on the beach. This is your home 365days a year it doesn't need to change for a season, or change into a manufactured illusion to wear a swimsuit. F that. BE YOU, #everyBODYisbeautiful Thank you @aerie for never retouching me & loving this suit😍👙

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

Фотография набрала более 134 тысяч лайков. Всего за обновлениями на странице Лоуренс в Instagram следят более 3,5 миллиона пользователей.

В апреле стало известно, что plus-size блогер Жасмин Граймс (Jasmine Grimes) призвала женщин гордиться своими несовершенствами и лишним весом. Об этом она написала на своей странице в соцсети Instagram. Граймс, живущая в Сан-Франциско (американский штат Калифорния), опубликовала фотографию, на которой предстала в нижнем белье.

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
Plus-size блогер призвала полных женщин гордиться своими формами
Модель plus-size опубликовала селфи в нижнем белье
Последние новости
Мединский прокомментировал ситуацию с труппой Серебренникова
Названы самые дешевые экскурсионные направления на лето
В Алеппо открылся первый с 2012 года туристический сезон
Пчелы искусали лицо исследователю дикой природы
Против избившего воспитательницу жителя Владивостока возбудили уголовное дело
Черногорский премьер подтвердил право президента США стоять впереди всех
Почти две трети американцев увидели в России врага
Другие материалы рубрики
Из жизни
 — 
15:42 25 мая 2017

Витаминизация всей страны

Какую пользу приносят организму витамины и пробиотики
16:02 22 мая 2017

Камень в кольце с барахолки оказался стоящим сотни тысяч фунтов бриллиантом

03:07 Сегодня

Мужчина на угнанной фуре врезался в бордель в Неваде

23:02 25 мая 2017

Жертва анорексии выздоровела благодаря танцам на шесте

Из жизни
 — 
00:21 23 мая 2017
Памела Андерсон на Каннском фестивале

Памела, которую мы потеряли

Звезда «Спасателей Малибу» и другие знаменитости, очарованные ботоксом
19:24 22 мая 2017

Беременная двойней Бейонсе снялась в африканском стиле

23:55 25 мая 2017

Британский бодибилдер за год покрыл все тело татуировками

14:00 22 мая 2017

Власти Таиланда заставят похудеть откормленную туристами обезьяну

Из жизни
 — 
00:01 25 мая 2017
US former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk during their visit to Siena, Tuscany region, Italy, Monday, May 22, 2017. The Obamas arrived in Tuscany last Friday for a six-day holiday. (Fabio Di Pietro/ANSA via AP) комментарии:

На свободу с чистой совестью

Новая жизнь Обамы и его семьи — еще лучше прежней
12:12 25 мая 2017

В Ирландии открылась вакансия обнимателя котов

18:33 25 мая 2017

На Шри-Ланке спасли застрявшего в яме слоненка

16:18 19 мая 2017

Ди Каприо расстался с датской супермоделью

Россия
«Почему я должен уступать место моей ровеснице?!»
Равноправие полов дает женщине возможность платить алименты и стоять в метро
Хочу я стать совсем слепым
Как на ощупь узнать грудь Венеры Милосской и найти Черное море
В Подмосковье подсчитали недостающие парковки
Пучков прибыл в пострадавший от паводков Ставропольский край
Подмосковный губернатор дождался «Гждуна»
Подмосковные власти задумались о создании четвертой ОЭЗ
Эвакуатор с внедорожником оборвал трамвайный провод на юге Москвы
Все материалы
Мир
Нацист на пути джихада
Жизнь и удивительные приключения Абдул Азиза ибн-Мьятта, британского ультраправого поэта
The library at Holland House in Kensington, London, extensively damaged by a Molotov 'Breadbasket' fire bombВзорвать Британию
Соединенное Королевство уже 48 лет ведет необъявленную войну с бомбистами
Маэстро, урежьте марш
Большая семерка и НАТО — не «концерт держав», а оркестр
Черногорский премьер подтвердил право президента США стоять впереди всех
СМИ узнали о длившейся год подготовке теракта в Манчестере
Дональд ТрампТанцы с саблями
Президент США с удовольствием и пользой провел время в ваххабитском королевстве
Manchester Arena incident Police at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gigКровь Манчестера
Что известно о взрыве, унесшем жизни минимум 22 человек
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Отправление поезда на Украину с Киевского вокзала.Постой, паровоз!
Почему Украина решила оборвать железнодорожное сообщение с Россией
В Латвии решили увеличить штрафы за русский язык для роста экономики
Участники шествия ветеранов легиона «Ваффен СС»«Это нацизм в чистом виде»
Латвийский оппозиционер о том, почему в сейме сравнили русскоязычных со вшами
Киевский депутат предложил бить батогами за русскую речь в школах
В Киеве заявили о возобновлении поставок угля из Южной Африки
Офис ассоциации инвалидов АТО в Николаеве забросали коктейлями Молотова
Украинские СМИ рассказали о заполонивших Львов крысах
Все материалы
Финансы
На все доля Господа
Как религиозные организации занимаются бизнесом и богатеют
Новак назвал комфортным для России уровень цен на нефть
Криптовалюта от сохи
Как крестьянин вырастил цифрового конкурента рублю
Минтруд раскритиковал доплату к страховой пенсии из бюджета
Стоимость барреля нефти Brent опустилась ниже 51 доллара
Россия потребовала консультаций ВТО из-за введенных Украиной санкций
Орешкин отверг возможность нового кризиса в России из-за цен на нефть
Все материалы
Бизнес
Кирпичики инвестклимата
О влиянии миноритарных инвесторов на экономику России
В Citi назвали «базовым сценарием» проигрыш АФК «Система» по иску «Роснефти»
Против задержанного на борту «Аэрофлота» дебошира завели уголовное дело
В Минфине назвали несправедливым начисление акцизов импортерам вин задним числом
«Ростех» на централизованных закупках ИТ сэкономит 22 миллиарда рублей
«Ростех» разработал АСУ для госкорпораций
Forbes назвал богатейших наследников России
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
Зенитный ракетно-пушечный комплекс «Панцирь-С» ведет огоньПоследний отсчет
До старта новой госпрограммы вооружений остаются месяцы
Битва за ствол
Стрелковое лобби добилось смягчения указа, ограничивающего оборот оружия
40 лет истребителя
Су-27 отмечает юбилей
Полицейские задержали десятого подозреваемого по делу о взрыве в Манчестере
Россия запустила новый спутник системы предупреждения о ракетном нападении
Столтенберг обосновал усиление НАТО «действиями России»
Генсек НАТО объявил о вступлении альянса в коалицию по борьбе с ИГ
Все материалы
Наука и техника
Геоглиф в пустыне Наска, ПеруСами научились
Обнаружена технологически развитая цивилизация древности
В радиоактивный пепел
США оказались на грани ядерной катастрофы
Молчание ягнят
Как российские козоводы, школьники и патриоты создают «убийц» Windows
Раскрыты новые подробности неолитической революции
Пчелы искусали лицо исследователю дикой природы
В США допустили возможность ядерной катастрофы
Обнаружена аномальная разновидность древних галактик
Все материалы
Спорт
Тройной Жозе
Голы, странные пенальти, курьезы и травмы завершившейся Лиги Европы — видео
«Дьяволы», покорившие Европу
«Манчестер Юнайтед» Жозе Моуринью впервые выиграл Лигу Европы
Квинси ПромесЖертвы эмбарго
Кого потеряет российский футбол в случае «полного импортозамещения»
Моуринью рассказал о намерении тренировать еще 15 лет
Хоккеист сборной России Антипин продолжит карьеру в НХЛ
СМИ анонсировали возвращение Бердыева в «Рубин»
В Испании начали производить гробы с логотипами «Реала» и «Барселоны»
Все материалы
Культура
Тараканы из стакана
Канны-2017. День 9: беспредел по-руссски и по-американски
Романы с камнем
Канны-2017. День 8: София Коппола, «Роден» и подлинный успех русского кино
Учитель научил
Роман Николая II и Матильды — теперь в основе балета «Лебединое озеро»
Мединский прокомментировал ситуацию с труппой Серебренникова
Бывший гендиректор студии Серебренникова помещен под домашний арест
Полиция начала проверять кинокомпанию режиссера Учителя
Темная сторона Канн
Альтернативный черно-белый взгляд на кинофестиваль
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
Бей, души, убивай
Социальные сети не просто следят за нашими чувствами, они управляют ими
Предпочитающий туалетную бумагу ершику пользователь стал звездой сети
Привет, жестокий мир
Боль, отчаяние и мужество в объективах самых талантливых молодых фотографов
Цукерберг получил ученую степень спустя 12 лет после ухода из Гарварда
Художница превратила головы собак в объекты современного искусства
СБУ объяснила блокировку «ВКонтакте» засильем порно и «Синего кита»
Американский политик избил журналиста британской газеты за навязчивость
Все материалы
Ценности
«Свободному человеку нельзя запретить делать покупки»
Саэд Эль-Ашкар: человек, предсказывающий будущее модного ретейла в России
Актуальные российские дизайнеры
Кто создает отечественную моду
Richard Mille представил выдерживающие десятитысячекратную перегрузку часы
Nars выпустит коллекцию с актрисой Шарлоттой Генсбур
«Задумчивый и продуктивный» Джеймс Франко стал лицом бренда Coach
Vetements предложил модникам с низкими доходами футболку за 150 долларов
Белла Хадид представила новый секретный аромат Bulgari
Все материалы
Путешествия
ourism In Turkey Continues To Struggle As Russia Lifts Travel Ban ANTALYA, TURKEY - JULY 13: Russian tourist Anastasia Goryachih dances poolside at a resort catering to primarily Russian tourists on July 13, 2016 in Antalya, Turkey. Russian President Vladimir Putin last month officially lifted travel restrictions on tourism to Turkey. Russia had banned agency tours to Turkey after a diplomatic crisis erupted when Turkey downed a Russian jet on the Turkey - Syrian border in November 2015. Turkey's tourism is currently in crisis after a series of terrorist attacks, most recently the bombing of Ataturk International Airport tourists numbers have plummeted. The tourist city of Antalya, popular with Russian and European tourists has been hit hard, in May overall visitor numbers to Turkey dropped 34.7 percent and according to figures released by Antalya airport, the number of Russian tourists had dropped 98.5 percent in June, creating one of the worst tourist seasons on record. Antalya is home to some 40,000 Russians permanently living and working in the city, with many working in the tourism sector, local businesses have have felt a ripple effect from the tourism downturn forcing job losses and business closures. The first Russian flight carrying package tourists to Turkey arrived in Antalya on July 9, 2016 bringing hope to local business and tour operators. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)Четыре водочки
Российские туристы вернулись в Анталью, чтобы культурно отдохнуть
«Если хочешь выпить — это стоит денег»
Автор тренингов для стюардесс — о том, как угодить всем пассажирам
В Алеппо открылся первый с 2012 года туристический сезон
Названы самые дешевые экскурсионные направления на лето
На берегу Байкала решили построить отель в виде мамонта
Авиарейс в Великобританию отменили из-за «экстремистского» Wi-Fi
Новый сервис позволил жителям всего мира слушать звуки Нью-Йорка
Все материалы
Из жизни
Витаминизация всей страны
Какую пользу приносят организму витамины и пробиотики
Не лайкай всуе
10 заповедей самой вредной для психики социальной сети в мире
US former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk during their visit to Siena, Tuscany region, Italy, Monday, May 22, 2017. The Obamas arrived in Tuscany last Friday for a six-day holiday. (Fabio Di Pietro/ANSA via AP) комментарии: На свободу с чистой совестью
Новая жизнь Обамы и его семьи — еще лучше прежней
Модель plus-size похвасталась фигурой на пляже
Мужчина на угнанной фуре врезался в бордель в Неваде
Жертва анорексии выздоровела благодаря танцам на шесте
Британский бодибилдер за год покрыл все тело татуировками
Все материалы
Тест-драйв японского брата «Дастера»
Как Nissan Terrano стал еще ближе к Renault Duster
Машины, нарисованные кофе
Легендарные гоночные машины, нарисованные с помощью кофе
15 машин на реактивной тяге
90-летняя история автомобилей с двигателями от самолетов и ракет
«Фольксвагены» мечты
Пять кастомных концептов VW для покорения США
В сеть попали фотографии новой «восьмерки» BMW
Появились изображения возрожденного Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Volvo никому не сообщила о рекорде седана S60
Все материалы
От нашего стола
Российские интерьеры, сводящие иностранцев с ума
Зависли на хате
Украинцы придумали дом, который может обойтись без российского газа
Москва за нами
Какие квартиры можно купить в пределах МКАД по цене до трех миллионов рублей
Найден регион России с самой комфортной средой
Сносное настроение
Демонтаж жилых домов в Москве: что нужно знать
Вышка светит
Как выглядит частный особняк, побивший мировой рекорд этажности
Урбанист Джеф Спек пообещал сделать города пешеходными
Все материалы