Художник превратил звезд в уродов и прославился

@hairweavekiller (2chainz) fan art. For this piece I was after a very rare ink so rare it can only be found at the top of an active volcano in the small town of papa New Guinea pig. I arrived and was greeted by my Sherpa Marauta, who would guide me to the top of the volcano. He told me legends about a demi god that guarded the ink, I thought he was telling fibs to try and scare me. I was wrong. It took us 3 gruelling weeks to climb the volcano. When we got to the top the temperature reached 200 degrees! The pen ink was protected by obsidian and everyone knows obsidian can only be mined with a diamond pickaxe! Marauta handed me the pickaxe and i mined for 2 days straight until reaching the ink! When I finally got to it the volcano flared up, the ground started shaking lava was everywhere and the demi god that went by the name Craig appeared. He told me that I had awoken him from his slumber and he was gonna cover the island with lava killing everyone! H said the only way to stop it was to feed the volcano with human life. I knew what had to be done. The ultimate sacrifice. I stood at the edge of the volcano, it was so hot! I closed my eyes, leaned forward and threw Marauta in the volcano. I done it! I saved the whole island and got the pen ink. Marauta left behind 14 kids and a wife. I hope they are doing well

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso