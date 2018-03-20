Интернет и СМИ
 
Художник превратил звезд в уродов и прославился

Эминем

Пользователь Instagram под ником @Tw1tterPicasso прославился в сети благодаря карикатурам на звезд американского шоу-бизнеса.

Секрет успеха художника заключается в том, что портреты знаменитостей лишь отдаленно напоминают их реальные прототипы. Более того, рисунки кажутся детскими: за счет этого карикатурист добивается максимального комического эффекта.

«Я начал рисовать еще с рождения», — говорится в профиле художника. Все его работы выполнены при помощи обычной шариковой ручки.

Судя по всему, «жертвами» мужчины становятся все звезды американской сцены, о которых художник вспоминает. Особое предпочтение @Tw1tterPicasso отдавал певцам и рэперам: в его профиле можно найти карикатуры на Эминема, Дрейка, Джастина Бибера и Снуп Дога.

@snoopdogg fan art (tag him)

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

@justinbieber fan art

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

@champagnepapi fan art by the ballpoint papi

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

Кроме того, художник нередко переключается на актеров и спортсменов.

@isaiahthomas fan art. Isaiah was kind enough to lay on this a4 sheet of paper and recreate this picture for me to trace. It is life size!

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

@hairweavekiller (2chainz) fan art. For this piece I was after a very rare ink so rare it can only be found at the top of an active volcano in the small town of papa New Guinea pig. I arrived and was greeted by my Sherpa Marauta, who would guide me to the top of the volcano. He told me legends about a demi god that guarded the ink, I thought he was telling fibs to try and scare me. I was wrong. It took us 3 gruelling weeks to climb the volcano. When we got to the top the temperature reached 200 degrees! The pen ink was protected by obsidian and everyone knows obsidian can only be mined with a diamond pickaxe! Marauta handed me the pickaxe and i mined for 2 days straight until reaching the ink! When I finally got to it the volcano flared up, the ground started shaking lava was everywhere and the demi god that went by the name Craig appeared. He told me that I had awoken him from his slumber and he was gonna cover the island with lava killing everyone! H said the only way to stop it was to feed the volcano with human life. I knew what had to be done. The ultimate sacrifice. I stood at the edge of the volcano, it was so hot! I closed my eyes, leaned forward and threw Marauta in the volcano. I done it! I saved the whole island and got the pen ink. Marauta left behind 14 kids and a wife. I hope they are doing well

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

Иногда карикатурист видит на фотографиях звезд сходства с вымышленными персонажами, о чем он говорит в собственных работах.

Throwback

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

Throwback

Фото опубликовано @tw1tterpicasso

За обновлениями @Tw1tterPicasso уже следят более 150 тысяч человек. Подписчики часто пишут в комментариях, что мужчина является самым гениальным художником современности.

