Блогер набрала четыре килограмма и внезапно оказалась «жирной»

The lightest vs heaviest I’ve been in the past 10 months. July 2017 vs January of this year (which is essentially still my physique now.) ⠀ ⠀ I don’t often weigh myself. Not because I find it ‘depressing’ (I detached my self-worth from my relationship with gravity a long time ago), it’s just not a marker which I use to determine success. I consider myself neutral to the number 🙌 ⠀ ⠀ However today I started my new 12 week training programme (🌝) and I was curious to see where my muscle mass was at. Since July, the stats included an increase in body fat, maintenance with my muscle, and a waist-to-hip ratio defined as ‘obese’ which was previously considered ‘normal’ lol *see story*. ⠀ ⠀ This label - combined with the fact I’ve gained 4kg - could have been a pretty wonderful recipe to feel v shit about myself. But in truth, I have the self-awareness to know I am in fact neither of those labels, I’m still an alright person and I’m actually doing okay 💃 ⠀ ⠀ So I’m kinda thankful - as it once again, proves; - That numbers can't always define our health - That numbers can't define our self worth - That gaining weight isn't the end of the world rip gbye⠀ ⠀ Bodies are fluid, and change all the time 💕 Detach yourself from labels, detach yourself from numbers + don’t let bs define you thankyousomuch.

