Популярная бьюти-блогер раскрыла секрет идеального снимка

I think there needs to be more transparency on social media, so here is a side by side comparison of before and after editing this pic. Besides the obvious colour editing (which has warmed up the image therefore boosting the colour of my tan), I whitened the whites of my eyes which were yellowed after the colour edit, and then fixed the gross fake tan on my hand 😂 I also lightly smoothed over my legs as I was freezing which makes my skin go a little blotchy. Of course none of this editing was necessary and I’m sure many of you would prefer the original image, but I absolutely love the process (I studied photography straight out of high school and editing was always my favourite part) and so that’s why I do it! Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this post - Instagram is really just smoke and mirrors 😉

