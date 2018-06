Полная модель обвинила социальную сеть в теневых репрессиях

‪I’ve defo been shadow banned on instagram - I can tell because my posts never make ‘top posts’ on hashtags with few posts, and my likes have vastly depleted. If I were a slim woman posting similar content then this wouldn’t happen.‬ Fat bodies are being muted, and I’m not ok with that. I post content that I know for a FACT empowers and emboldens others, and yet because my body isn’t ‘perfect’, I’m given a disadvantage. The size 10 women showing how at some angles they have chins and a stomach roll get 468010k likes - because that’s acceptable. That’s temporary. My big fat body isn’t. And it’s punished. 🖕🏼🖕🏼 #mybodyisabikinibody #azureboporetreat

