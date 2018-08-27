Культура
 
Появились фотографии с отдыха Путина в горах
На Украине заявили о спасении сбежавших российских биатлонисток
В арсенал полицейских подложили игрушечные ружья
Раскрыт план защиты от санкций против госдолга России
Владельцев устройств предупредили о слежке через микрофоны
Российские заключенные напали на тюремщика и получили дело
Бегемот убил спасшегося от крокодила рыбака
Доказано существование древней цивилизации инженеров
Назван единственный страх Лукашенко
Алкоголь скроют от празднующих москвичей 
«Молчаливый Боб» похудел до неузнаваемости

Режиссер Кевин Смит сбросил больше 20 килограммов за полгода. Результат он выложил в Instagram.

This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me “The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.” Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone! I wanna thank #pennjillette for his book #presto, @raycronise for getting me started with his potato famine, and the good folks at #weightwatchers for their app-based program that made it easy to keep track of and control my eating! And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith - the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well - for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went! #KevinSmith #WWambassador #WWFreestyle #WWFamily #WWBros #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.

Фото опубликовано @thatkevinsmith

Он рассказал, что похудеть ему посоветовал доктор. «Шесть месяцев назад я лежал в больнице и восстанавливался после сердечного приступа. Когда я пошел к своему врачу неделю спустя, она сказала мне: "Лучшее, что ты можешь сделать сейчас для себя, это сбросить 50 фунтов», — написал он.

По его словам, раньше он весил 256 фунтов (116 килограммов), а сейчас его вес снизился до 205 фунтов (93 килограмма). «Я со школы никогда в жизни не был таким легким!» — отметил Смит и добавил, что останавливаться на достигнутом не собирается.

Кевин Смит снял такие комедийные ленты, как «Клерки», «Клерки 2», «Догма» и «Джей и молчаливый Боб наносят ответный удар». В этих картинах он также исполнил роль Молчаливого Боба. За «Клерков» Смит был удостоен двух наград на Каннском кинофестивале в 1994 году.

