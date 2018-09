Блогер рассказала о проблемах с психикой из-за желания быть худой

💪 My change 2018 Vs 2014, 42kg before and now 53kg, 16% fat😍 PLEASE READ Lately I get a lot of messages from girls with the same question: did you always lived a fit healthy life... sorry to disappoint you girls but NO!! 4 years ago I had a severe eating disorder. I was afraid to eat because in my mind I was fat. Not that this is not ok but for ME it was a nightmare. I was never satisfied with my looks or my weight.. never happy with myself and quite often very hard and judgmental about my body . After dealing with my mental health I began to workout and to eat six little meals per day to adopt my body to EAT. I Struggled a lot since food was my enemy. It’s a journey I took and embraced in order to LIVE. Since then I’m a much happier person, positive, healthier and treat my body with the love it deserves. It’s so easy to DOWNGRADE yourself while BELIEVING in yourself may be the hardest thing ever but not impossible. I know that because I’ve been there and still struggle now and then when I feel I ate too much😜our body hears everything our mind tells us. Use the struggles as a drive to work harder on your mind and body. Not just in being fit but in everything you do. It’s possible!! Now find your own reasons to better your life🙏I BELIEVE IN YOU😘❤ #BodyPositive #Acceptance #WSHHfitness #Fitfam

