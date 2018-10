Показаны обычные будни трех русских хакеров

Hello, hackers! Do you recognize this success man?😂 It’s vsego lish Ignat in his bunker! What’s going on with him? Write you versions in comments! And maybe he will send you some his bumazhki (no🤪) More bumazhki - more you better hacker! #rhl#fedor#ignat#boris#babki#dengi#money#success

Фото опубликовано @russian_hackers_life