Гошу Рубчинского обвинили в домогательствах к подростку

As 2018 draws to a close, designers seem to be casting their bid for consideration in the Nastiest Human of the Year category. Up next is @gosharubchinskiy , seen here in DMs and WhatsApp messages asking a 16-year-old fan for some pics and FaceTime from the bathroom. While the age of consent in Russia is 16, possession of nude or otherwise sexual pictures of under-18s is considered child pornography worldwide. All the posts on the Gosha Instagram have also been removed. Via: @hftgroup @supreme_leaks_news • #gosharubchinskiy #dms #solicitation #underage #teenage #pics #nasty #🤢 #streetwear #streetstyle #hypebeast #highsnob #highsnobiety #brands #menswear #ootd #wiwt #dietprada

