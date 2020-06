Полная девушка купила наряды как у Рианны в дешевом магазине и удивила фанатов

old school Rih in honor of #tbt & today’s #RIHcreate - y’all would be surprised to know that a lot (not all) of my Rihanna inspired looks come from things i already own! i saw this old pic of Rih on @pinterest & remembered this dress i bought at @target years ago! just shows that you don’t have to break the bank to dress like Rih!

Фото опубликовано @gessflyy