Заметный перевес

Фото: Nam Y. Huh / AP

FILE - In this July 23, 2016, file photo, Valentina Shevchenko, right, of Kyrgyzstan, punches Holly Holm during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout in Chicago. Holly Holm is already the answer to a trivia question as the first fighter to dominate and defeat Ronda Rousey. Holm's championship reign lasted only four months, and another loss soon followed that left Holm not as the heir apparent to Rousey in the women's division, but rather on the cusp of being labeled an MMA version of a one-hit wonder like Buster Douglas. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)