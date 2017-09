На волнах качался буй

Just boarded the inaugural #DesireCruise! 👌🏽🛳 Swipe left to see who joined me. 😍 . It's not a naked cruise. But a few areas (like the pool) are clothing optional. ✨ . It's not a "sex cruise", but the experience is designed to enhance erotic connection. ✨ . It's not a Lifestyle/Swinger cruise, but Lifestyle couples are most welcome! ✨ . I'm thrilled to be a part of this experience and so excited for @desireresorts to bring their concept to the world -- starting with Europe. 😀🌏My first visit to @desireresorts (11 years ago) changed my life by shifting and expanding my perception of beauty, sexuality & body image. I've learned so much from the Desire guests over the years and each visit inspires new conversations with @wareintorontobrandon, novel personal insights and fresh material to share in my work with both couples and even corporate clients (e.g. Anecdotal reports of how couples maintain their non-sexual passion can be applied to cultivating passionate teams -- trust me!). I can't wait to see what adventures and learning opportunities this week brings. ✨ . #desireresorts #desireexperience #travel #instatravel #traveller #sexpert #sexologist #sexwithdrjess #italy #venice #venezia #clothingoptional #love #relationships #relationshipgoals #couples #couplegoals

A post shared by Jessica O'Reilly (@sexwithdrjess) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:38am PDT