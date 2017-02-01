Из жизни
 
Модель plus-size призвала полюбить валики жира на животе

Британская plus-size-модель Искра Лоуренс (Iskra Lawerence) призвала полюбить валики жира на животе. Данное заявление девушка сделала в подписи к своей фотографии, опубликованной в ее Instagram-аккаунте.

«Ваши жировые складки красивы», — написала 26-летняя Лоуренс. Она разместила снимок-коллаж, на котором видно, как проступают валики на талии в зависимости от позы, которую принимает модель.

Your fat rolls are beautiful🙌 ⬆️I made a video about them (link in my bio)⬆️ And the reason we have been lead to believe they aren't is because we don't see them in the media unless someone's being shamed for weight gain or ridiculed for their body. This is NOT the truth and not OK. Having rolls of skin / fat that are soft / squidgy or big / small does not define your beauty. I wanted to show you how my body looks when I'm relaxed and when I'm posing right next to each other so you can see how easy it is to manipulate how a body looks. (I filmed myself doing this for you on my YouTube) As a model in the industry 13years I've seen nearly all the pics chosen of me for lingerie & swimwear shoots are the ones where my stomach looks flattest. Which for a long time lead me to believe that's how I should look. Because even if I did happen to have a few shots where I'm in a position you can see back fat or rolls someone had decided it's more "beautiful" "aspirational" or will inspire more customers to buy the product if those so called "flaws" don't exist. But things are changing I remember the first time I saw curvier models in editorials with their rolls and back fat and I remember the first time I shot with @aerie and they wanted me to not pose but be real and just myself. Then when I saw my first campaign with them and I could see my unretouched body - pics with rolls / back fat I'm not gonna lie I was shocked. That quickly turned into joy because they made me feel good enough and knew that those "flaws" didn't mean I wasn't beautiful in fact showing that their models didn't have to be "flawless" was incredibly empowering. So thank you #AerieReal and everyone who created the movement it's not just game changing but life changing ILY😘 And that's why when I started my insta about 3years ago I created the #everyBODYisbeautiful bc we are more than the sum of our perfections we are all beautiful equal souls living in imperfectly perfect bodies.

«Мы видим их [жировые валики] в медиа, только если кого-то хотят высмеять за набор веса, и поэтому считаем, что это [наличие складок на талии] некрасиво. Это неправда и неправильно», — также отметила Лоуренс.

Пост Искры набрал более 190 тысяч лайков. Всего на ее страницу в соцсети подписаны 3,1 миллиона пользователей.

Лоуренс получила известность как модель бренда Aerie, под которым продается белье от марки American Eagle Outfitters. Носит российский 48-й размер одежды. Активистка движения бодипозитив принципиально не пользуется ретушью при публикации своих снимков в Instagram и не позволяет другим ретушировать ее изображения. Создала интернет-сайт Runway Riot — СМИ для женщин любых размеров, которые хотят роскошно выглядеть.

