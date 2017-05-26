Художница превратила головы собак в объекты современного искусства

"Be Free" - Miguel- UPDATE: Adopted!! is a volunteer favorite at @onetailatatime! He's been at the rescue for a year and a half which is way too long. Being a pitbull or a pitbull mix in a shelter/rescue is hard, being this breed with separation anxiety makes it even harder to find a forever home. Because of Miguel's separation anxiety he is part of One Tail's "Good Dog Forever Program"which includes a free adoption fee, a foster to adopt period where a trainer will work with you in your home and training for life! Otherwise Miguel is a super sweet and playful boy that just wants to be with his humans❤️. If you're interested in adopting or fostering a dog visit onetail.org

