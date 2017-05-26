Художница превратила головы собак в объекты современного искусства

Художница Эрин Эйнбендер запустила акцию «Конусы славы», с помощью которой она рассчитывает найти приют для собак-спасателей. Девушка декорирует защитные воротники для собак и размещает их снимки в Facebook и Instagram.
Пока художница опубликовала лишь несколько снимков, однако ей уже удалось благодаря соцсетям пристроить пару собак. Как пишет BuzzFeed, проект родился от любви девушки к животным и к фотографии.
"Be Free" - Miguel- UPDATE: Adopted!! is a volunteer favorite at @onetailatatime! He's been at the rescue for a year and a half which is way too long. Being a pitbull or a pitbull mix in a shelter/rescue is hard, being this breed with separation anxiety makes it even harder to find a forever home. Because of Miguel's separation anxiety he is part of One Tail's "Good Dog Forever Program"which includes a free adoption fee, a foster to adopt period where a trainer will work with you in your home and training for life! Otherwise Miguel is a super sweet and playful boy that just wants to be with his humans❤️. If you're interested in adopting or fostering a dog visit onetail.org
"Trash Boy" - Buddie Boy - UPDATE: Adopted!! is currently looking for his forever home! He's super goofy and is just a young pup at only ~7 months old. Buddie Boy loved being in front of the camera, he's a natural and was totally posing for me. He's available for adoption at @onetailatatime, go fill out an application to meet him if you think you'd be a match!
Необычный подход привлек к акции внимание пользователей сети и средств массовой информации. На странице проекта в Facebook Эйнбендер призналась, что не ожидала такого ажиотажа вокруг проекта.