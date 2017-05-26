Интернет и СМИ
 

Художница превратила головы собак в объекты современного искусства

Художница Эрин Эйнбендер запустила акцию «Конусы славы», с помощью которой она рассчитывает найти приют для собак-спасателей. Девушка декорирует защитные воротники для собак и размещает их снимки в Facebook и Instagram.

"Bubblegum" - Ellie - adopted!

A post shared by @conesoffame on

Пока художница опубликовала лишь несколько снимков, однако ей уже удалось благодаря соцсетям пристроить пару собак. Как пишет BuzzFeed, проект родился от любви девушки к животным и к фотографии.

Необычный подход привлек к акции внимание пользователей сети и средств массовой информации. На странице проекта в Facebook Эйнбендер призналась, что не ожидала такого ажиотажа вокруг проекта.

