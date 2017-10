Французы создали «космический» стол из эпоксидки

On this day in 1969, NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took “one small step” and planted the first human feet on another world, our moon. At 10:56 p.m. EDT, with more than half a billion people watching on television, Armstrong climbs down the ladder and proclaims: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Aldrin joins him shortly, and offers a simple but powerful description of the lunar surface: “magnificent desolation.” ️ ••• ️ ⚡️ Moon Table / Apollo Collection / Limited Edition / Works available on harow.fr⚡️ ••• #nasa #space #moon #Apollo11 #Apollo #landing #moonlanding #astronaut #armstrong #aldrin #collins #eagle #module #lunar #spacepic #instagram #harow

A post shared by H A R O L D / H A R O W (@har0w) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT