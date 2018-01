Украинка объявила войну известному косметическому бренду

Many of you have asked me about this in comments, DMs and emails. If you too were wondering about the MUFE's holiday collection: no, I did not collaborate with them on it. Instead, I said 'No' multiple times, but they clearly went ahead and used my images anyway. Read the full story here https://smcarthurlaw.com/vlada-haggerty-sues-makeup-forever-and-louis-vuitton-for-copying-her-lip-art/ (clickable link is in my bio). #vladamua

