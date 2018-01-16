Раскрыты предсмертные планы солистки The Cranberries

Культура
 
Долорес О'Риордан
Долорес О'Риордан
Продолжение: Солистке The Cranberries приписали «жуткую депрессию» и попытку самоубийства

Лидер метал-группы Bad Wolves Томми Векст рассказал о планах солистки ирландской группы The Cranberries Долорес О'Риордан. Об этом во вторник, 16 января, он написал в Instagram.

“We are shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing, mere hours before she was to record vocals on our upcoming version of Zombie. We have always had deep respect for her as an artist and a vocalist and she was never afraid to bare her soul in her music and lyrics. Zombie is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre. When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received. Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe. We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world.” ~ Tommy Vext

A post shared by Bad Wolves (@badwolvesofficial) on

По словам музыканта, певица собиралась принять участие в записи трека совместно с коллективом.

«Мы шокированы и подавлены новостью о смерти Долорес, она умерла всего за несколько часов до того, как должна была записать вокал на нашей новой версии песни Zombie», — сообщил артист.

О смерти О'Риордан стало известно в понедельник. Ей было 46 лет. Полиция назвала ее кончину необъяснимой.

Zombie — одна из самых популярных композиций The Cranberries. Трек вышел в 1994 году на втором альбоме коллектива и посвящен терактам Ирландской республиканской армии в британском городе Уоррингтон.

Предыстория: Смерть солистки The Cranberries назвали необъяснимой
