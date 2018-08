Пропагандирующий ЗОЖ толстый кот стал звездой сети

Ok this is Bronson’s first and possibly last bath he’s going to have. He had litter tangled in his back leg fur and we wanted to get him nice and clean. We went with 102 degree water in the tub. He hated it to the point where Megan decided not to set him directly in the water. He scored a 4 out of 10. Any suggestions for a better method? #catbath

Фото опубликовано @iambronsoncat