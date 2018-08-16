Одна из влиятельнейших блогеров призналась в психическом расстройстве

Интернет и СМИ
 
Британская бьюти-блогер Зои Сагг (Zoe Sugg), более известная под псевдонимом Zoella, рассказала подробности о своем психическом здоровье. Пост опубликован на ее странице в Instagram.

Anyone with some form of mental illness will have those days where they feel invincible, you tick everything off your list. You feel like you can think more clearly & that the hurdles have been taken away for a clear run to the finish line. It’s one of the best feelings in the world. It’s the feeling you wish you had ALL THE TIME but in reality, it doesn’t always work that way. Having been working every week for three and half years on my anxiety I’ve certainly moved mountains, but those mountains are still there & they are tough to climb on some days. I definitely beat myself up about it more now than I used to, I get frustrated & feel deflated. I worry that people won’t understand because I’m not “the anxious person” that I used to be. In reality, it doesn’t matter, because everyone is fighting a battle & some days it will always feel harder than others regardless of what you’re battling. I’ve always spoken honestly about mental health on my channels, because I’m very passionate about it. One of the biggest issues most people face when dealing with mental health issues is the internet. It’s a cure, but it’s also a curse. It’s a place to find like minded people who share the same interests, experience the same issues you do & a place to feel less alone. It can also be a place that harbours & breeds negativity (which only seems to be getting worse) & I’ve seen first hand the awful effects that can have on someone (myself included). I just want to remind you that YOU are in charge of what you consume on the internet. If there is someone you follow that brings you down or sparks negative emotion regardless of whether that’s their intention, unfollow. We are a generation of scrollers & we consume so much on the internet that we probably don’t realise how much of it is detrimental to us or our wellbeing. I also think it’s important to be someone spreading the love & positivity. The internet is a fantastic tool for so many amazing things, let’s drown out the bad stuff by spreading more of the good. Encourage, support & have more empathy for others in this space, who may be going through a tough time & need it more than you’ll ever know. 💗

Фото опубликовано @zoella

Сагг написала, что боролась с тревогой в течение последних трех с половиной лет. За это время ей удалось многого достичь, однако этого оказалось недостаточно, чтобы победить расстройство. «Я действительно виню себя за это больше, чем раньше, я расстраиваюсь и чувствую себя опустошенной», — написала Zoella.

Блогер отметила, что одна из самых больших проблем при лечении психологических заболеваний — это интернет. Девушка назвала его лекарством и проклятием одновременно.

«Это место помогает найти единомышленников, которые разделяют те же интересы, испытывают те же проблемы, что и вы... Также это место питает и порождает негатив, который только, кажется, становится хуже. Я сама видела его ужасные эффекты, которые могут иметь воздействие на кого-то, включая меня», — добавила Zoella.

Девушка предложила распространять в интернете больше позитива, а также поддерживать других пользователей сети.

В 2017 году журнал Forbes признал Zoella одной из самых влиятельных блогеров планеты. Она заняла первую строчку рейтинга в категории «Бьюти-блог». На YouTube-канал британки подписаны более 12 миллионов пользователей.

