Блогер развеяла популярный миф о кормлении грудью

I want to tell you something. It's important. The authors of many books are going to hate me for it, sleep consultants might call me crazy... but here goes...... IT IS 100% OK to feed your baby to sleep 💕💕 This is NOT going to mean your baby will never sleep independently. This is NOT going to mean your baby will never sleep all through the night. This is NOT going to mean your baby will never learn to self settle. All this means is right now it feels right and right now, if that's what you want to do, DO IT!!! With my first borns Lachie and Sammy (twins) I had this crazy idea (thanks to too much googling and "research") that if I fed the boys to sleep I was basically setting myself up for sleep failure. "Must finish last feed of the day 30 minutes before bed" was usually all the advice I read. My mum would tell me, just give them a feed to sleep but no, I thought the books knew better than my mother. Turns out, mum was right - aren't they always?! Because here's the truth... You can never EVER spoil a baby with love. If you want to feed to sleep - DO IT! I have absolutely NO regrets of feeding Madi to sleep every night. These cuddles, the way she nuzzles into me, the moments where I just felt lost in time... I wouldn't change them for the world! And if feels right because I'm doing what felt right for me this time. I wasn't guided by books, I was guided by my heart and maternal intuition 💕 And just to add, Madi has been a much better sleeper than our boys ever were as babies so there's the evidence... feeding your baby will NOT set you up for sleep failure. Ditch the books, believe in your choices, follow your ❤️ Nursing Bra @kissactive #breastfeeding #motherhood #mumlife #postpartum #normalizebreastfeeding

