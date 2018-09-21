Интернет и СМИ
 
Последние новости
Раскрыто содержание встречи российских и израильских военных по гибели Ил-20
Раскрыта загадка известнейшей оптической иллюзии
Почти 140 человек утонули при крушении перегруженного парома
Маликова затравили за «безобидное» фото с Бузовой
Самой полной в мире модели предрекли смерть
Киев похвастался секретным планом по Азовскому морю
Мать отобрала у дочери телефон и чуть не попала за решетку
Опубликовано видео проверки показаний карельского маньяка на местах убийств
Названы самые многочисленные переселенцы в Москве 
Семья мальчика с задержкой психического развития сбежала из Ингушетии в Чечню
Новости партнеров

Блогер развеяла популярный миф о кормлении грудью

Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Анна Строде

Известная фитнес-блогер и мать троих детей Анна Строде (Anna Strode) развеяла популярный миф о кормлении грудью. О собственном опыте она написала в Instagram.

Девушка заявила, что прочитала множество книг об уходе за детьми, в которых говорилось, что младенцев нельзя кормить перед сном. По мнению авторов учебников для молодых мам, подобная практика может привести к нарушениям процесса засыпания. Однако Строде полностью несогласна с этими утверждениями.

I want to tell you something. It's important. The authors of many books are going to hate me for it, sleep consultants might call me crazy... but here goes...... IT IS 100% OK to feed your baby to sleep 💕💕 This is NOT going to mean your baby will never sleep independently. This is NOT going to mean your baby will never sleep all through the night. This is NOT going to mean your baby will never learn to self settle. All this means is right now it feels right and right now, if that's what you want to do, DO IT!!! With my first borns Lachie and Sammy (twins) I had this crazy idea (thanks to too much googling and "research") that if I fed the boys to sleep I was basically setting myself up for sleep failure. "Must finish last feed of the day 30 minutes before bed" was usually all the advice I read. My mum would tell me, just give them a feed to sleep but no, I thought the books knew better than my mother. Turns out, mum was right - aren't they always?! Because here's the truth... You can never EVER spoil a baby with love. If you want to feed to sleep - DO IT! I have absolutely NO regrets of feeding Madi to sleep every night. These cuddles, the way she nuzzles into me, the moments where I just felt lost in time... I wouldn't change them for the world! And if feels right because I'm doing what felt right for me this time. I wasn't guided by books, I was guided by my heart and maternal intuition 💕 And just to add, Madi has been a much better sleeper than our boys ever were as babies so there's the evidence... feeding your baby will NOT set you up for sleep failure. Ditch the books, believe in your choices, follow your ❤️ Nursing Bra @kissactive #breastfeeding #motherhood #mumlife #postpartum #normalizebreastfeeding

Фото опубликовано @bubs2bikinis

«Это 100 процентов нормально — кормить ребенка перед тем, как он уснет. Это не будет означать, что он никогда не уснет самостоятельно», — написала фитнес-блогер.

По словам Строде, она кормила своих детей по-разному: два ее мальчика Лаши и Сэмми питались по описанным в книге правилам, а девочку Мади кормили даже во сне. Испробовав обе тактики, девушка пришла к выводу, что вскармливать малыша минимум за полчаса до сна не имеет никакого смысла.

«Мади спала намного лучше, чем наши мальчики, когда они были детьми, так что есть доказательства. Кормление ребенка перед сном не приведет к нарушению засыпания», — отметила Строде. Она также посоветовала молодым матерям бросить книги и следовать материнским инстинктам.

Больше важных новостей в Telegram-канале «Лента дня». Подписывайтесь!
Перейти в «Мою Ленту»
Обсудить
Ссылки по теме
Блогер рассказала об оборотной стороне счастливой семейной жизни
Беременная блогер погибла во время родов
Одна из влиятельнейших блогеров призналась в психическом расстройстве
Другие материалы рубрики
Интернет и СМИ00:0220 сентября

«Я просто надеюсь, что там не бомба»

Загадочные коробки из даркнета захватили YouTube. Они опасны, но приносят славу
12:28Сегодня

Против «Яндекса» возбудили дело

14:05Сегодня

Два друга подделали рекламу «Макдоналдса» и разбогатели

13:05Сегодня

Ягодицы японок приспособили для проверки очков на прочность

Интернет и СМИ00:0318 сентября

Скрытая война

Интернет помог этой стране свергнуть вождя. Он же стал причиной массовых убийств
08:0420 сентября

Купленное в интернете нарядное платье заставило британку оголить грудь

11:22Сегодня

Женщина попросила сделать ее красивой и пришла в ужас

10:5920 сентября

Продавшего деньги себе в убыток торговца подняли на смех

Интернет и СМИ00:0414 сентября

«Посылка в Америку из России от Вована»

Американцы слушают российскую музыку и едят шашлык. Русские на них зарабатывают
08:15Сегодня

Мать испекла сыну торт и случайно выставила его посмешищем

17:5620 сентября

Мать заставила сына носить позорную футболку и навлекла гнев других родителей

06:00Сегодня

Девушка проучила ворчливую хозяйку и сама оказалась виновата

Россия
Придется повторить
Что нужно знать о самых удивительных выборах в современной истории России
Семья мальчика с задержкой психического развития сбежала из Ингушетии в Чечню
Кремль указал США на слишком частое использование санкций
«Гомосексуалисты размножаются с помощью пропаганды»
Они воюют с геями и либералами по всему миру: репортаж «Ленты.ру» из пасти безумия
Россиянкам позволят управлять поездами и водить фуры
Кремль прокомментировал сообщения о злости Путина на Асада
Массовые беспорядки на Кавказе
В Кабардино-Балкарии вспыхнул национальный конфликт из-за битвы XVIII века
Все материалы
Мир
Мощный приход
Песни, пляски и угар: что вытворяют в американских церквях чернокожие
Главком ВВС Израиля отчитался перед Москвой
Асад и Израиль
 
Глава МИД Австрии рассказала об объятиях с Путиным и поддержала санкции
Умер президент Вьетнама
Чистое небо
Россия назвала виновных в катастрофе «Боинга» в Донбассе
В США при стрельбе на поминках пострадали пять человек
Все материалы
Бывший СССР
Порошенко снова пригрозил России
Крым, российский флот и агенты Кремля: главное из выступления президента Украины
Сетевой батальон
В Эстонии появились кибервойска. Как и с кем они будут воевать?
Живи тихо, умри скоро
От этих детей отказались родители. Их дни пройдут в изоляции и забвении
Киев похвастался секретным планом по Азовскому морю
Украина поставила точку в дружбе с Россией
Украинская детская писательница призвала полицию на борьбу с русским языком
Украинский МИД обозначил «красную линию» для Венгрии
Все материалы
Экономика
Фокус с проникновением
Он верил в магию и защищал Майкла Джексона. В его руках все налоги Америки
Больше, чем игра
Как с помощью геймификации повысить лояльность покупателей
Технокрады
Эти страны обворовывали США и СССР. Теперь воруют у них
Объяснена отсталость России
«Аэрофлот» нашел и обезвредил преступника в Бангкоке
Российский министр похвастал экономией на пенсиях
Кадыров попросил Кудрина навести порядок в Чечне
Все материалы
Силовые структуры
Безвольные стрелки
На российских полицейских нападают все чаще. Оружие им только вредит
«Хочу, чтобы это скорее закончилось»
Учитель из США больше года скитается по российским СИЗО. Его дважды хотели убить
Доля воровская
Воры в законе: кто они? Спецпроект «Ленты.ру»
Число потерпевших по делу о пытках в колониях Ярославля возросло до пяти
Названа стоимость спокойной «отсидки» в сибирской колонии
Устроившую шикарную свадьбу судью взяли под госохрану из-за угроз
Хранитель российского воровского «общака» помирился с главным врагом
Все материалы
Наука и техника
Еще полетаем
Почему Америка уступила России и пустила к себе самолеты-разведчики
Последний крестцовый поход
Самая сексуальная героиня видеоигр снова спасает мир: Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Туман войны
Чем занимался сбитый в Сирии российский самолет-разведчик
Найдена аномальная структура вокруг черной дыры
Место в очереди за iPhone Xs оценили в 450 тысяч рублей
В России заметили новые признаки глобальной катастрофы
В США озаботились модернизацией российского «Бога войны»
Все материалы
Спорт
«Твой пояс — подделка! Я тебя разорву»
Нурмагомедов и Макгрегор встретились лицом к лицу! Было горячо
Нурмагомедов высказался после встречи с Макгрегором
Макгрегор попытался заставить мусульманина Нурмагомедова выпить виски
За восстановление российского спорта WADA сравнили с проститутками
Макгрегор выпил и упрекнул Нурмагомедова в неуважении к Путину
«Зенит» упустил победу в первом матче в Лиге Европы
«Спартак» проиграл в первом матче Лиги Европы
Все материалы
Культура
Сажайте — и вырастет
Кино недели: ужасы тайской зоны, католичества и женской дружбы
«Мы ждем перемен»
Роман соавтора Бьорк и ожидание новой «оттепели»
«Власти не хотят нас понять»
Настоящая жизнь молодых россиян глазами одного из лучших фотографов мира
Раскрыт неромантичный и преступный смысл песни «Вахтерам» группы «Бумбокс»
Предполагаемого заказчика убийств Тупака и Бигги посадили
Епифанцев попытался выдрать зубы «позору России» Панину
Дэвид Бекхэм пофлиртовал c Райаном Рейнольдсом
Все материалы
Интернет и СМИ
«Я просто надеюсь, что там не бомба»
Загадочные коробки из даркнета захватили YouTube. Они опасны, но приносят славу
Против «Яндекса» возбудили дело
Ягодицы японок приспособили для проверки очков на прочность
Купленное в интернете нарядное платье заставило британку оголить грудь
Скрытая война
Интернет помог этой стране свергнуть вождя. Он же стал причиной массовых убийств
«Посылка в Америку из России от Вована»
Американцы слушают российскую музыку и едят шашлык. Русские на них зарабатывают
Мать испекла сыну торт и случайно выставила его посмешищем
Все материалы
Ценности
Бетти ПейджРоковые страсти
Самые сексуальные, властные и опасные женщины послевоенных лет
Лиля БрикНовые богини
Самые сексуальные, богатые и опасные женщины эпохи гангстеров и джаза
Рай в лаваше
Шаурма, шаверма и донер. Вся правда о главном блюде России
Чернокожая балерина взбунтовалась против светлых колготок
Самой полной в мире модели предрекли смерть
Купальник Gucci оказался непригодным для купания
Кристина Орбакайте изменила внешность и состарилась
Все материалы
Путешествия
Некуда бежать
Отличите ли вы Россию от заграницы: тест
Гоночная столица
Почему Сочи — лучшее место для организации Гран При России Формулы-1.
Такая сильная любовь
На что готовы африканские женщины и дети ради свадьбы
Ошибка пилота заставила пассажиров истекать кровью
Назван самый безопасный город в мире
Названы самые красивые места России
Пилот подлетел к посадочной полосе и в последний момент передумал сажать самолет
Все материалы
Из жизни
Полный провал
Миллионер заставил бедняка копать тайный бункер. Но все пошло не так
Джон Майатт«В тюрьме меня звали Пикассо»
Он отсидел за подделку шедевров. А когда вышел, взялся за старое и разбогател
«Нельзя просто так взять и стать людоедом»
Они пробовали человеческое мясо на вкус и готовы поделиться рецептами
У полицейского забрали глаза ради мантии-невидимки
Преступник запрыгнул в клетку ко львам и отделался укусом пальца
Канадец убрался первый раз за девять месяцев и разбогател
«Утаивание грядущей катастрофы» объяснили
Все материалы
Автомобили французской полиции
На чем ездят жандармы из Сен-Тропе и не только
Космические Запорожцы
О каких автомобилях мечтали дизайнеры ЗАЗа на рубеже шестидесятых
Гараж доктора Моро
Что будет, если скрестить суперкары с малолитражками
Десять секретов «Форсажа»
Как снимают автомобильные сцены в легендарной франшизе
Уникальный спорткар AC Aceca-Bristol 1959 года пустят с молотка
Skoda обновила двухтопливную «Октавию»
Посмотрите, как 38-тонный беспилотный погрузчик едет по стеклянному лабиринту
Все материалы
Дом
Главное — успеть
В Москве исчезают квартиры-студии. Это навсегда?
Золотой перегон
Жилье в Москве опять подорожает. Виновато новое метро
Терминал аэропорта Айдлуайлд, Нью-Йорк, США, 1962 год. Проект Ээро СаариненаВсем пример
Величайшие здания мира на снимках культового фотографа
На рынке жилья заметили признаки грядущего повышения цен
Рост ипотечных ставок связали с санкциями
В Москве выявлен исчезающий вид жилья
Трехкомнатные квартиры стали доступнее для россиян
Все материалы