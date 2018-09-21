Женщина попросила сделать ее красивой и пришла в ужас

Диетолога из Австралии Линди Коэн (Lyndi Cohen) шокировали результаты социального эксперимента, в рамках которого она попросила пользователей сети сделать ее более красивой в фотошопе. Об этом она рассказала на своей странице в Instagram.
I did a social experiment 😒 I asked a bunch of strangers to photoshop images of me. And without me asking, they all made me slimmer. Seeing the before and after photos side by side, you can see how much has been changed. Ah, perspective 🙌. Problem is - in real life - you only ever see the ‘after’ photos. And it’s easy to forget that almost EVERY photo you see in the media is photoshopped. This conditions you to believe you’re never good, pretty or thin enough - so you literally waste your life lying in bed feeling guilty for eating more than you wanted and hating yourself on holidays because you can’t stand how you look in photos. We have to stop chasing a goal that DOESN’T EVEN EXIST. Question: What if you saw more normal, healthy bodies like mine in magazines or on tv or on social media? Would you find it easier to accept your body as it is? I definitely would. Here’s to making the world a better place so that the next generation can spend less time obsessing about food and yo-yo dieting and spend more time being truly healthy and happy within themselves. 💕
28-летняя Коэн опубликовала несколько своих фотографий в купальнике и предложила незнакомцам отретушировать их, чтобы ее фигура выглядела максимально привлекательно и здорово.
По словам диетолога, на переделанных снимках она стала смотреться стройнее, однако ради этого пользователи сети изменили тип ее костной структуры и убрали жир с живота. Кроме того, незнакомцы удалили родинку с ее плеча.
I’m not plus size. And I’m not model size. I am right in the middle size. ❤️ And I’m wonderfully healthy. I eat well, I exercise often. Yet - we never see bodies like mine, unphotoshopped, in the media. So we go through life thinking that healthy means we need to look a certain way... yet no matter how much you exercise or how little or well you eat - you never end up looking like your expected, you never look like the photoshopped images you see in health magazines or the curated, filtered and posed images on your highlights real. 😒 Happiness is expectations minus reality. So instead of constantly trying to chase a goal that doesn’t exist, I say we change our expectations so that we can finally learn to be happy with what a normal and healthy body can look like. 💕 P.s. see my last post as well 💕
«Я здоровый человек с 10-м размером, но мы никогда не видим людей с такими телами, как у меня, в средствах массовой информации, если только речь не идет о бодипозитивистах», — заявила шокированная Коэн.
Диетолог уверена, что на отретушированных фотографиях она выглядит худее на 10-20 килограммов. Однако потеря такой массы негативно сказалась бы на здоровье женщины. Коэн посоветовала другим девушкам не пытаться соответствовать идеальным снимкам из журналов и социальных сетей, а принять свое тело таким, какое оно есть.