Дизайнер отправил девушку на подиум с петлей на шее

Британский модный дом Burberry представил худи с петлей на шее и спровоцировал шквал критики со стороны моделей и пользователей социальных сетей. Об этом сообщает Huffpost.
На лондонском показе коллекции осень-зима 2019 модель Burberry вышла на подиум в толстовке песочного цвета, капюшон которой затягивался на завязку в виде петли. На девушке также была шуба с кожаными вставками и рубашка с фирменной клеткой бренда.
Модель Лиз Кеннеди, посетившая показ, раскритиковала Burberry за дизайн худи. «Самоубийство — это не мода. Это не гламурно и не остроумно. Поскольку шоу было посвящено голосу молодежи, я выскажусь, — написала Кеннеди в Insatgram. — Риккардо Тиши и все сотрудники Burberry, я не понимаю, как вы могли допустить петлю на шее. Особенно на показе, посвященном молодым девушкам и подросткам. И с учетом роста числа самоубийств по всему миру».
Пост стал вирусным и набрал тысячи лайков и комментариев в поддержку позиции модели.
«Отличные слова, Лиз. Нужно быть смелой, чтобы выражать свою позицию. Ваша внимательность к проблемам молодежи и самоубийствам — образец для подражания», — комментировали одни.
«Браво, Лиз! У вас хватило мужества встать на защиту миллионов людей, пострадавших из-за суицидов», — восхищались другие.
В результате генеральному директору Burberry Марко Гоббетти и креативному директору бренда Рикардо Тиши пришлось извиниться за сомнительную вещь. «Несмотря на то, что дизайн навеян морской тематикой, я понимаю, что это было неразумно», — сказал Гоббетти и добавил, что не хотел никого расстроить.
«Эта вещь никоим образом не отражает ни мои ценности, ни ценности Burberry. Мы уберем ее из коллекции. Я сделаю все, чтобы подобное никогда больше не повторялось», — заключил он.
