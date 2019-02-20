Ценности
 
Дизайнер отправил девушку на подиум с петлей на шее

Британский модный дом Burberry представил худи с петлей на шее и спровоцировал шквал критики со стороны моделей и пользователей социальных сетей. Об этом сообщает Huffpost.

На лондонском показе коллекции осень-зима 2019 модель Burberry вышла на подиум в толстовке песочного цвета, капюшон которой затягивался на завязку в виде петли. На девушке также была шуба с кожаными вставками и рубашка с фирменной клеткой бренда.

Burberry Apologizes for 'Noose' Hood. #londonfashionweek ____________________________________________________. #burberry Apologised for showing a hoodie with a drawstring resembling a noose in Burberry's Fall 2019 #burburry collection on Sunday. Model Liz Kennedy, who walked the show, said her family has been impacted by suicide and that seeing the garment during her fitting left her feeling "extremely triggered." She then posted images of the hoodie on Instagram, and in the caption, called out the brand for glamorizing suicide.#burberry #noosehoodie #lfw #london #londonfashion #londonbylondoners #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionnova #designer #fashionnews

Фото опубликовано @5ony_lnd

Модель Лиз Кеннеди, посетившая показ, раскритиковала Burberry за дизайн худи. «Самоубийство — это не мода. Это не гламурно и не остроумно. Поскольку шоу было посвящено голосу молодежи, я выскажусь, — написала Кеннеди в Insatgram. — Риккардо Тиши и все сотрудники Burberry, я не понимаю, как вы могли допустить петлю на шее. Особенно на показе, посвященном молодым девушкам и подросткам. И с учетом роста числа самоубийств по всему миру».

Пост стал вирусным и набрал тысячи лайков и комментариев в поддержку позиции модели.

«Отличные слова, Лиз. Нужно быть смелой, чтобы выражать свою позицию. Ваша внимательность к проблемам молодежи и самоубийствам — образец для подражания», — комментировали одни.

«Браво, Лиз! У вас хватило мужества встать на защиту миллионов людей, пострадавших из-за суицидов», — восхищались другие.

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

Фото опубликовано @liz.kennedy_

В результате генеральному директору Burberry Марко Гоббетти и креативному директору бренда Рикардо Тиши пришлось извиниться за сомнительную вещь. «Несмотря на то, что дизайн навеян морской тематикой, я понимаю, что это было неразумно», — сказал Гоббетти и добавил, что не хотел никого расстроить.

«Эта вещь никоим образом не отражает ни мои ценности, ни ценности Burberry. Мы уберем ее из коллекции. Я сделаю все, чтобы подобное никогда больше не повторялось», — заключил он.

В сентябре 2018 года модель и молодая мать Валерия Гарсия вышла на подиум с молокоотсосом прямо во время показа на неделе моды в Лондоне. Женщина представляла черный брючный костюм и кружевной бюстгальтер дизайнера Марты Якубовски. Внутри топа Гарсия пронесла беззвучное устройство для сцеживая молока.

