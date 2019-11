Леди Гага снялась для обложки модного журнала в бюстгальтере

“[When I look at my Oscar], I see a lot of pain,” @ladygaga told @oprah for our December issue. “I was raped when I was 19 years old, repeatedly. I have been traumatized in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I’ve kept going.” Link in bio for the full interview. ⁣ ⁣ ELLE December 2019: ⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣ Creative director: #StephenGan⁣ Cover star: @ladygaga⁣ Photographer: @solvesundsbostudio #SolveSundsbo⁣ Stylist: @tomerebout @sandraamador.xx⁣ Hair: @fredericaspiras⁣ Makeup: @sarahtannomakeup @hauslabs⁣ Nails: @mihonails⁣ Production: @joyasburyproductions

